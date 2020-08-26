Southside Area Investment Review Committee members met at City Hall on Wednesday to hear an update from developer Burk Collins, who asked for a possible time extension regarding the Shops at McAlester project.
The Southside Area Investment Review Committee, also known as the Highway Tax Increment Financing, or TIF Committee, is expected to vote during the group's next meeting on whether to approve the requested extension.
"I hope to call it within the next month," said city of McAlester Economic Development Director Kirk Ridenour.
Committee members are expected to vote on a memo of understanding on whether to recommend up to a 24-month extension related to the original Shops at McAlester agreement, which would depend on when the stores open.
Dirt work and land clearing has been underway with intermittent interruptions at the proposed site of a new highway retail shopping center in McAlester. It's at the intersection Fourteenth Street and U.S. Highway 69, also known as the George Nigh Expressway.
Collins told the TIF Committee all of the major retailers who had signed onto the project were still on board, but problems related to the COVID-19 pandemic had slowed the timeline for when the project would be completed and the first stores would open. Problems included disruptions in supply lines for some of the retailers and a shortage of workers, including workers for some subcontractors on the project.
He said he's been told some workers are staying out because they've been making more money drawing federal unemployment benefits than working.
"There's a shortage of everything," Collins said prior to the meeting. "Nobody has a full staff."
Collins said some of the major retailers have delayed their start date for the planned highway retail center in McAlester to Feb. 14, 2022. He said that would be the date he would hand over the shell building to them. Retailers would still have to place racks and other store equipment inside the buildings to prepare for openings, which he estimated could take from 60-to-90 days.
He said plans called for the site to include a Hobby Lobby, TJ Maxx, FFO Home Furniture, Rack Room Shoes and other retailers are still in place. The McAlester Regional Health Center planned to place an Urgent Care facility at the site and four or five restaurant pads were expected to be constructed.
Collins said there's a possibility some stores or restaurants might want to open earlier — which could affect the timeline of when he's supposed to begin getting a return on his investment.
The current TIF agreement calls for Collins to pay upfront for the shopping center's construction. It also calls for Collins to pay for construction of a new traffic signal at the intersection of Fourteenth Street and U.S. Highway 69.
Through the TIF agreement, Collins is to collect the city's and county's portions of sales taxes generated at the highway retail center for either five years of when he collects $5.5 million, whichever comes first.
At issue is when the clock starts kicking on the five years that Collins can collect the city's and county's sales taxes at the highway retail center. If he doesn't collect the $5.5 million before five years after the first sale, then it's his loss.
The current agreement says the five-year countdown begins on the first day of the first sale at the site. Since all of the stores, restaurants, or facilities at the site were not initially expected to open at the same time, when to begin the five-year countdown has already been the subject of much discussion. The city ultimately decided to begin the five-year countdown following the first sale from the first store or other business that opened.
That's why Collins said he's concerned. What if a single store or restaurant opened months earlier than the other businesses in the center, for example. Under the current agreement, the five-year clock would start ticking upon the first sale.
Collins offered to let the city and county go ahead and start collecting the sales taxes from any early openers for themselves, as long as the five-year countdown did not begin until at least some of the larger retailers were opened, supposedly shortly after Feb. 14, 2022.
City Attorney Joe Ervin, also the attorney for the TIF Committee, suggested that could cause complications since an agreement is already in place with the Oklahoma Tax Commission.
He suggested it would be easier to provide an extension on when the countdown would begin, than collecting smaller increments of sales taxes from any business that might want to open early at the site.
Accompanying Collins at the meeting were Burk Collins Co. Executive Vice President Danny Hooper and President Jimmy Cox.
TIF Committee members include McAlester Mayor John Browne, Mark Emmons, Shelly Free, Hope Trammell, Ross Selman and Sam Wampler. Michael Hull and Brian Lott attended by phone. Juli Montgomery, who is not an official member of the committee but is expected to be nominated to fill a vacancy, also attended.
Ridenour said if any changes are made to the contract which is currently underway, he expects it to have to go through the entire process again.
That means it would have to come before the TIF Committee for a vote. If approved by the TIF Committee, any proposed new agreement would go to the McAlester Planning Commission, which would then make a recommendation to the McAlester City Council.
"They would hold two public meetings," Ridenour said. Following the second public meeting, the council would vote on the matter, which would have to be approved by a vote of the McAlester Economic Development Authority — which consists of the McAlester City Council.
Collins had joined city, county and state officials Chamber of Commerce personnel Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma representatives bankers, business owners and other supporters of the project for a groundbreaking ceremony in Dec. 5, 2019.
At the time, Mayor John Browne said the project represents an investment of from $20 million to $25 million for the city. He said it should result in a approximately 312 full-time and part-time jobs when the shops, restaurants and other outlets expected at the shop are completed.
