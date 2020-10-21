A group is working to renovate a pavilion for funeral services at a Hartshorne Cemetery.
Aaron Williams, pastor at Mount Nebo Baptist Church in Hartshorne, said a committee took on a project to turn a shed into a pavilion at Elm Park Cemetery — historically known as the black cemetery in the town. Williams said the idea is to have a place for anyone to hold graveside or chapel services in case of inclement weather.
“If there’s some bad weather, cold weather and anybody wants to come over here and have their service — this is going to be open to everybody to use,” Williams said.
Elm Park Cemetery is tucked among the trees along the gravel road that meanders through Holy Rosary Cemetery and Elmwood Cemetery.
Hartshorne’s cemeteries started before Oklahoma became a state as people of various races came to the area because of the coal-mining industry. The city took over maintenance at the cemeteries more than 40 years ago.
Williams brought the renovation project before the council recently and councilor Lauren Miller focused on planning improvements at the cemeteries.
Hartshorne Mayor Ashley Faulkner said the renovation is long overdue for the cemetery.
"It's a long-time coming and I'm glad that there's finally a pavilion that can be used for Elm Park Cemetery," Faulkner said. "I'm excited and it looks so nice. I'm so proud of the work they've done."
Faulkner said the council also approved to hook electric to the pavilion
Williams, who has served as senior pastor at Mount Nebo Church in Hartshorne for the last five years, was ordained as a minister Sept. 15, 1981 and licensed on the same date four years later.
He was was an associate minister and youth pastor at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Bonham, Texas before he and his family moved to McAlester.
The city of Hartshorne owns the shed and maintains Elm Park Cemetery, while Williams, Marybeth Neighbors, and Kathy Maynard-Price form a committee leading a movement to convert the storage shed into a pavilion.
A car port has rested just south of the headstones at the cemetery for several years “but it never was used because there was no concrete” and it got muddy during rain, Williams said.
He said the city council approved the committee to seek donations and work toward renovations on the shed to make a pavilion for anyone
“We still have a lot of work to do,” Williams said.
Williams said the shed got new walls and new coats of paint so far — but the group wants to do more.
He said the group hopes to add a powered garage door, framed double metal doors, cross bars on windows, metal benches, a sign, some trees, carpeting, and more.
Williams said Mount Nebo raised funds for the initial renovations and hopes the public will get involved to continue the project.
Anyone interested in helping the group with the renovations can contact Williams on Facebook or at city hall, or by sending a check or money order to Elm Park Cemetery Project, c/o Mount Nebo Baptist Church, P.O. Box 404, Hartshorne, OK, 74547.
