When members of the city of McAlester Charter Committee meet next week, an unintended consequence of a previous change to the City Charter is expected to come up for discussion.
Charter Committee members, appointed by McAlester Mayor John Browne, plan to meet at 2 p.m. Monday, April 26, at City Hall. Members include Browne, Ward 1 City Councilor Weldon Smith and District Judge (Ret.) James Bland, along with former McAlester mayors Steve Harrison and Kevin Priddle.
They are charged with reviewing the McAlester City Charter and looking for possible things that may need to be changed, updated, added or eliminated. When they have completed their task, any suggested changes would have to be approved by the city councilors before going to a vote of the people.
The unintended consequence of a previous change to the City Charter came up in 2012, when two McAlester city councilors ran against each other for the city mayor's post. With the City Charter provision affecting their first race against each other in 2012, Browne and Harrison both mentioned that as one of the charter provisions under review.
"In Wards 1, 3 and 5, if you run for mayor, you have to give up your city council seat," Browne said. In Wards 2, 4 and 6, city councilors can retain their council seats while they run for the mayor's office.
Browne thinks that needs to be changed and so does Harrison,
"The one thing I think needs to be addressed is the mayor thing," Harrison said. The way it is now, three of the councilors can run for mayor without having to give up their city council seat, but the other three cannot, Harrison noted.
"John (Browne) had to give up his seat when he ran for mayor in 2012," Harrison said, while Harrison retained his seat during the mayoral campaign.
The situation occurred because of the unintended consequence to a previous revision to the McAlester City Charter, when city voters passed a proposal to increase the terms for elected officials from two years to four.
Instead of mandating all the city council seats and the mayor's post be up for election at the same time, the new City Charter provision called for them to be split into two groups, with city elections every two years.
The mayor's office is up for election during the same time as the city council seats in Wards 1, 3 and 5. Then, two years later, city council seats in Ward 2, 4 and 6 are up for election.
Those supporting the measure at the time maintained it would ensure the mayor and the entire city council could not be voted out at one time, and would prevent an entirely fresh city council from being elected to office.
However, the unintended consequence resulted in what's called the unfair burden on city councilors in Wards 1, 3 and 5, since they can't hold their city council seats and run for mayor at the same time — but city councilors in Wards 2, 4 and 6 can. If they win the mayor's office, they have to resign their council seat to take the mayor's post, but if they lose the mayor's race, they've still got another two years to serve on the council before their regular term ends.
Harrison won the 2012 election, moving to the mayor's post, while Browne — who could not seek reelection to the Ward 3 seat since he was running for mayor — was out of city government.
Four years later, Browne challenged Harrison for the mayor's office in 2016. This time, Browne won, and he won reelection to a second four-year term in 2020.Since neither was a sitting city councilor in 2016, the Charter's unintended consequence was not an issue, but it's something both men have thought about in intervening years.
Browne is term-limited from running for any more McAlester municipal offices when his current term ends. He considers the provision unfair to present and future city councilors in Wards 1, 3 and 5.
While there is agreement there needs to be a change, exactly what it will be has yet to be determined. Browne said couple of possibilities have been discussed.
One is moving the mayor's election to an odd year, separate from the other races for city office, which are held on even-numbered years.
"We would have to have it on an odd -numbered year and make it for a three-year term," Browne said.
"Another possibility is move the election from April to November in an even-numbered year," he said. That way, the mayor's election would still be held in the same year, but during a different month from the city's other municipal races.
Browne said it remains a matter of discussion at this point.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.