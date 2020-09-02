Pittsburg County commissioners are working to keep up with the constantly-changing impacts of the rain and storms that have been pummeling the McAlester area.
All three commissioners said that rising waters have caused damage to county roads in various parts of their districts, with water covering some of the roads and washing out portions of others.
Also, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation reported at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday that State Highway 31 remained flooded between the Steven Taylor Industrial Park and New Baker Road between McAlester and Haywood.
With the National Weather Service in Tulsa issuing flood warnings and flash flood watches for the McAlester area on Tuesday and forecasting rainfall totals of from three to five inches during the ongoing event predicted to last until at least Thursday morning, more flooding was expected.
Pittsburg County Commission Chairman / District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers said around midday Tuesday that some of the worst road washouts and water coverings in his district had been on roads in the northern part of the county, including Longtown and some of the developments along the Lake Eufaula area and the Piney Creek area, along with the Quinton area to the east.
At that point, his crews had not found any roads that were impassable, but many were covered with water and the rain was still falling, he said.
"We've got beaucoups and beaucoups of roads" that have been covered with water at some point, he said. Rogers said he had sent his workers that ordinarily blade and grade county roads to check out the roads they cover.
"They know their spots that usually wash out," he said.
They were to report back to Rogers later in the day. Rogers said a complete assessment won't be possible until the rain stops and the water recedes. Rogers said Tuesday afternoon that Dogwood Drive and Aspen Road were among those that sustained damage in northern Pittsburg County.
District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith said several of the roads were covered on the south part of the county as some of the creeks began to rise about midday Tuesday.
"Water is running over in places," he said. As for heavy damage, Smith said he will be able to have a much better assessment once the waters start to recede.
District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman said he was out around 1 a.m. this morning. "I've got some roads washed out," he said.
Selman also said he and two others replaced temporary awnings that blew down outside the Pittsburg County Courthouse, used to provide shelter from the weather for those waiting to enter the building. He said the storm that hit overnight Tuesday tore down the other awnings that were in place.
Selman said he also cut up three small tress that were blown down across roads in District 3. Other roads that were covered and closed Tuesday included South Reagan Road and Sunset, he said, Pyle's Mountain Road will probably be covered at some point, said Selman.
Like the other commissioners he said all the damage won't be visible until the waters begin to recede.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
