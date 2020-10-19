Pittsburg County commissioners want more information regarding the possible installation of additional security cameras at the county courthouse.
The item had been list on the commissioners' Monday meeting agenda, calling for a review, discussion and possible action on a price quote for additional courthouse cameras.
However, after reviewing the information, county commissioners voted to table the matter without taking action on the proposals.
Pittsburg County Clerk Hope Trammell said Joe Breeden of BizTel Communications presented written proposals for four additional cameras along with price quotes for the costs at each of the four proposed sites. They included three additional cameras to cover areas outside and inside the handicapped entrance to the courthouse — which is now serving as the main entrance and checkpoint due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
District 2 Commission Kevin Smith said he recently spoke with Breeden regarding the proposals, but he thought it would be best to have Breeden come and explain the technicalities of each camera and the angles they covered to the entire board of commissioners.
"Joe can come in rather than me trying to explain that," Smith said. He said some site might be covered by readjusting the camera angle as opposed to purchasing more cameras for the proposed sites.
Smith said both the commissioners and members of the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office courthouse security staff had offered input on where additional camera or readjusted camera angles might be needed.
Sites where additional cameras and proposed and their cost include:
• Adding a camera outside the handicapped entrance to the courthouse at a price of $1,860. "There is already one there," Trammell noted. Commissioners want to know if another camera is needed.
• Installing a camera on the southwest corner of the courthouse, which would cover the area coming up the handicapped entrance from Carl Albert Parkway, at a price of $2,670. Trammell said there is already a camera in that area, so the question that needs to be answered is it would cover a different angle.
• Placing a camera in the area inside the handicapped entrance at a cost of $1,375. Trammell said a security camera is already in place inside the handicapped entrance to the courthouse. Smith said the question is, is there a need for another camera to cover a different angle or can the current camera be readusted.
• Installing a camera over the parking lot of the First Baptist Church of McAlester, which is to the north of the courthouse, at a cost of $3,170. Trammell said there is no current courthouse security camera that covers that area.
Commission Chairman/District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers joined with Smith and District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman in the unanimous vote to table the proposal regarding the additional security cameras for the courthouse.
Because making a decision on adding more courthouse cameras was tabled, it's set to automatically come up for consideration again next week.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com
