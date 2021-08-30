Pittsburg County commissioners plan to use funds the county is receiving through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to pay for upgrades and repairs to the heat, ventilation and air systems at the Expo Center in McAlester.
Commissioners passed a resolution Monday to include repairs and upgrades to the air conditioning and heating system as a project to be paid for with the American Rescue Plans money issued by the federal government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pittsburg County is set to receive a total of $8,429,278 in American Rescue Plan funds. The county received the first half of the payment, totaling $4,239,639, on May 26 and is scheduled to get the other half next year.
County commissioners said they have reviewed the requirements on how the money can be spent and they determined the Expo Center qualifies. It's been used as a staging area for a number of COVID-19 outreach vaccination clinics It's also been designated as a COVID-19 testing facility and could be used as a field hospital, if needed. The Expo Center is also included in the county's emergency management plans,
"It's pretty clear; it fit the guidelines," District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith said of utilizing the American Rescue Act funds for the Expo Center.
Commissioners are awaiting reports from engineers who have been through the Expo Center and are assessing the costs — including estimated costs to provide heat and air to the large west end of the Expo Center, which is used for everything from concerts to basketball games and rodeos.
While commissioners are hoping they will be able to upgrade the entire facility, the current heat and air conditioning system already in place for the east side of the building also needs work, they said.
"We're getting an estimated cost of what has to be done on both of them," Smith said.
Engineers from two separate companies have already gone through Expo Center and are preparing reports and a cost analysis. Smith said he hopes more will do so before bids or price quotes are submitted.
"We want to know what we've got," Smith said, referring to the cost of the project.
Commissioners considered Monday's resolution and the costs estimates coming from engineers a sign of progress for the Expo Center.
"It's a start. It's going in the right direction," Smith said.
District 1 Commission Charlie Rogers noted the reason the commissioners are able to look at upgrades and repairs to the facility is because of the COVID-19-related American Rescue Act funding.
"We were fortunate that we got the money," Rogers said.
The resolution commissioners passed Monday notes the county has received its initial first-half payment of funds though the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and is including the Expo Center project to be paid for with funds from the Act.
"This project will consist of plans and upgrades to the HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) units, roof system, security system, sewer infrastructure and water infrastructure of the Pittsburg County Expo Center," the resolution states.
It will be listed under "Expenditure Category 1: Public Health, Section 1.7, Capital Investments or Physical Plant changes to Public Facilities that respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency," the resolution continues.
Commissioners also noted their reasons for listingthe Expo Center in that category.
"The Pittsburg County Expo Center has been designated as a testing facility and could be used as a field hospital if the need arises," the resolution states. "It has also been added to the Pittsburg County Emergency Operations Plan."
Commissioners state in the resolution they have carefully reviewed theInterim Final Rule for the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and believe the Expo Center project qualifies. They approved the project to be tracked and recorded by the required Interim Final Rule related to the federal funds.
Commissioners previously passed a resolution earlier this year authorizing Pittsburg County Treasurer Jennifer Lenox-Hackler to invest money from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which meant the money would be put in the bank.
County Commission Chairman/District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman joined with Smith and Rogers to make Monday's vote unanimous.
Commissioners took over Expo Center operations on August 15, after they sent the city of McAlester a letter terminating a 2001 contract that gave the city a 30-year lease on the facility, along with some adjoining property, for $1.
Now, commissioners are scrambling to get tables, chairs and other furniture for the Expo Center after the city of McAlester removed its property from the facility. Commissioners have ordered some chairs and other furniture, but they have not yet arrived.
Selman said commissioners had to borrow chairs to make sure there would be adequate seating for a funeral set at the Expo Center this week. Selman said 800 chairs were needed.
"Thanks to the McAlester, Haywood and Frink schools for letting is borrow some," Selman said. Smith shared the sentiment and said the chairs will be returned to the schools,
"We will get them all back to them," Smith said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com
