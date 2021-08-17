Commissioners to consider hiring Expo Center manager

Pittsburg County commissioners are in the process of taking over operations of the Expo Center from the city of McAlester, with a special meeting set to possibly hire a new manager for the facility.
Commissioners set a 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18 meeting at the Pittsburg County Courthouse for discussion and possible action to hire an Expo Center manager.
Eight individuals applied for the position as of near noon Tuesday, said the commissioners' First Deputy Sandra Crenshaw.
Seven applicants from Pittsburg County are seeking the post. Commissioners conducted in-person interviews with all seven applicants from the county, while another applied online from Houston.
Meanwhile, Commission Chairman/District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman said nobody from the city delivered the Expo Center keys to the commissioners. He said he knew the combination to a locked box where the keys were kept and got them himself.
Commissioners said Monday they had not yet conducted a walk-through of the building, but they were not pleased about some of the things the city had taken from the facility — as well as something that's been added.
The city has installed a water meter at the site, commissioners said.
"There's never been one until now," Selman said. "They installed it so we can pay them a water bill."
Both McAlester Mayor John Browne and Mayor Pete Stasiak responded when the News-Capital asked about the water meter issue.
Browne said the city had to install a water meter now that the county is taking over the Expo Center operations.
"We're not allowed to give city services away, even to other entities," Browne said, adding that the city got a legal opinion on the matter from the city attorney.
Stasiak said the city did not charge itself for water when the city operated the Expo Center — but now that the county is operating the facility, the city cannot give away its services.
All three commissioners questioned why the city took some equipment from the Expo Center.
"They took the stage," Selman said, referring to a stage in the large banquet room on the northeast side of the building. The city maintained the stage is city property.
District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith said there was a stage already in place when the city took over operations of the Expo Center in 2001.
"There was a stage there," said Smith. If the stage that was removed was a stage purchased by the city, where is the old one, he asked?
Both Browne and Stasiak said they were not with the city when the city took over operations of the Expo Center in 2001.
"It was mentioned to me yesterday by Ross (Selman)," Stasiak said Tuesday. "My understanding is when they gave us the building, it was a shell."
Stasiak said he asked the commissioner for a list of what was supposed to be in the building when the city took over the operations in 2001, but said Selman told him he did not have a list.
Smith said there was a sound system already in place at the Expo Center when the city took over its operations through a mutual agreement in 2001.
"The act like they left us a PA system," Smith said. Again, if this is a new sound system, Smith questioned what happened to the one that was already in place.
Both Browne and Stasiak reiterated they were not there 20 years ago when the city took over Expo Center operations and can't address what was inside the Expo Center at the time.
Browne said the city has maintained the position that if equipment was fastened to the facility it would stay with the Expo Center. The sound system is attached, so the city left it in place, he said.
"I don't know why they feel we are giving them anything," said Browne.
Stasiak noted the city has left the sound system that is currently in the Expo Center in place at the facility.
"I have no idea if it is the same sound system," Stasiak said.
District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers said he felt frustration that the city removed items such as the portable basketball goals that have been used at events like the Pitt 8 Tournament.
Rogers said the city has no use for the portable basketball goals.
Browne responded with "Once again, we are following the law. We are not allowed to give city property away unless it is determined to have no value. Clearly these things have some value."
The city began removing city-purchased items from the Expo Center in the wake of a letter commissioners sent to the city in June, telling the city the commissioners were terminating a 2001 contract between the city and the county that had called for the county to lease the Expo Center and some adjacent property to the city of McAlester for 30 years at the cost of $1.
City officials decided not to contest the termination and began plans to exit the facility and turn in back over to the commissioners, with the cit meeting the Aug. 15 deadline the county gave for the city to vacate the premises.
Stasiak asked the city council to surplus property the city purchased and placed in the Expo Center that was not permanently attached to the building. That included the stage, the portable basketball goals and the removable basketball floor, among other items. Councilors voted unanimously to follow his recommendations.
Both the city manager and mayor said the city plans to hold a public auction for much of the equipment removed from the Expo Center and the county is welcome to attend the auction and make bids for anything surplussed . An auction date has not yet been finalized.
All three commissioners said they've received calls from their constituents supporting them in their actions in taking back operations of the Expo Center.
"I'm excited to see things moving forward," Smith said. "I'm a little concerned about the condition of the facility."
Rogers welcomed progress on the county taking over the Expo Center operations.
"I want to see it play out and move on," he said.
Selman agreed.
"All three of us are getting calls," he said, referring to calls of support from constituents.
"I'm glad we got it back,"Selman said.
