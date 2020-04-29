The Pittsburg County Courthouse won’t be reopening for unrestricted access on Friday, May 1, the day Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt set to begin easing restrictions on closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Plans call for the courthouse to continue with restricted access, but Commission Chairman/District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers said the commissioners may decide to reopen the courthouse when state courts are scheduled to go back in session in mid-May.
“As far as we know, all the courthouses are still closed,” Rogers, said, referring to county courthouses across the state.
He noted that the decision on when to reopen will primarily effect county workers inside the courthouse.
“Our guys are still working,” he said, referring to county road crews, truck drivers and other employees of the county commissioners.
District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith expects the commissioners to consider when to fully reopen the courthouse during their next meeting, set for May 4.
“I’m going to ask to put this on the agenda for discussion and possible action,” Smith said. He wants the commissioners to decide whether they should continue to have restricted access at the courthouse for another week or maybe longer, or extend it to when the regular court schedule starts around the middle of May.
“Our whole deal is we want to work with them and the public,” Smith said. “I’m concerned that we not turn everything loose at the same time.”
Smith noted that statistics from the Oklahoma State Department of Health show that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over.
District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman mentioned a mid-May date for the courthouse to begin reopening for some court cases.
"We're going to have a meeting to discuss it as a board," he said. "We'll try to get together a little more info before then."
He said the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pittsburg County had been increasing recently, which could be due to increased testing.
"I've talked to some judges. I don't think they're ready to kick the doors open," he said.
Pittsburg County Court Clerk Cindy Ledford said her office has received a state Supreme Court Administrative Directive regarding the courts.
“May 18 is when we can start having court again,” she said. She said the directive stated court in Oklahoma could not resume until after May 15. Since that’s a Friday, the first weekday to follow is Monday, May 18, she noted.
Ledford expected the courthouse to be reopened by that time “if the commissioners open the courthouse again."
When the courts reopen, they are expected to be busy.
“We have a big backlog of cases we’ll have to deal with when the courts open up,”Ledford said. “We have a backlog of about 750 cases.”
That’s not counting the jury trial docket. A previously-planned May jury trial docket has already been continued through the summer, said Ledford. She said the next jury trial docket is set to begin Sept. 7.
For now, those wishing to enter the courthouse are advised to make an appointment in advance with the county office with which they want to conduct business. Before entering the courthouse through the handicapped entrance, individuals must pass a checkpoint that includes a temperature check to see if they are running a fever.
In some cases, if a document is needed or a signature is required, a worker from a county office may go down to the courthouse entrance with the needed papers or other items.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com
