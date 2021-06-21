Pittsburg County commissioners have voted to terminate the city of McAlester's lease on the Expo Center.
All three commissioners voted to send a letter to the city informing Mayor John Browne Browne, City Manager Pete Stasiak and the city council of their action.
County Commissioner Chairman/District 3 Ross Selman signed the letter, with District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith and District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers also voting in favor of the measure.
The letter informs city officials that termination of the lease agreement signed in February 2001 will become effective on Aug. 15, 2021. Commissioners said any existing scheduled events will go ahead and be held and they have no intentions of canceling anything.
Asked what led to the decision, Selman said he's talked with Stasiak and he's under the impression the city would like to get out of the lease.
Rogers said there has been a shortage of activities at the facility.
"There's nothing going on," Rogers said.
Smith said he has plans for the facility.
"If we do get it back, my thing is try to get it back in good condition," Smith said. He spoke of work he said is needed in the restrooms and with heat and air conditioning.
"My whole deal is we want the facility used," Smith said. "I think that's everybody's concern."
Lack of air conditioning in the building's largest area on the west side has long been a concern in booking events at the Expo Center.
"They can't come in the summer because there's no air," Smith said.
The Expo Center has a trust authority and there is a Pittsburg County Fairgrounds Authority which operates the fairgrounds adjacent to the facility.
"I think it all needs to be managed by one board," Smith said, saying there's been no determination at this point which board it might be.
Smith said commissioners have heard concerns from the public regarding the Expo Center and he's seen some things that concerned him as well.
"We spent a lot of time out there during the vaccinations," Smith said, referring to the programs by the health department and others to give mass COVID-19 vaccinations. Smith said he had concerns with some facilities in restrooms that weren't working and a garage door that wouldn't operate properly.
Smith said the county already carries insurance on the facility, through a self-insured program in which the county participates. He said the commissioners will be concerned with use of the facility, not with making money.
Selman agreed.
"We just want it used," he said.
Asked about the matter, Stasiak said he knew the commissioners were looking at the Expo Center.
"I knew they had an interest in taking the Expo Center back," he said. "Commissioner Selman and I have talked."
Asked if he intended to go along with the termination notice or fight it, Stasiak said "I didn't poll the council and I don't intend to.
"We've had a couple of conversations when we've talked about the Expo Center," said. Stasiak If the city council agrees to it, he's OK with it.
As for concerns about the building's condition, he said the city repaired the problematic garage door so it will operate properly. He said the Expo Center has approximately 60 facilities in its restrooms, and some of them may have problems during a mass event, but he said repairs are made as needed.
What about the commissioners' goal of installing air conditioning in the Expo Center's largest room, where everything from concerts to rodeos and basketball games have been held?
"That would be a game-changer," Stasiak said, noting it's a 60,000 square foot building. Stasiak said the city was quoted prices at more than $1 million to air condition the entire facility, and the city could never fit that amount into its budget.
If the commissioners can get air conditioning installed, it would be great for the facility, said Stasiak. His main concern is that the Expo Center stay open and continue to operate, whether by the city or by the county.
"It's an exciting opportunity for Pittsburg County," said Stasiak.
He said either he or Mayor Browne will place the matter on a future council agenda, so the council can vote whether to accept the termination of the city's lease, or oppose it.
A copy of the letter sent by the commissioners and obtained by the News-Capital states:
"After careful consideration and several meetings between Commissioners Chairman Ross Selman and City Manager Pete Stasiak, the Board of County Commissioners, Pittsburg County, feel it is in the best interest of the citizens of Pittsburg County to terminate the city of McAlester's lease on the Southeast Expo Center.
"Pittsburg County agrees that any permanent fixtures added to the Expo Center while under the city's care shall remain part of the building,unless it is determined they are no longer needed or obsolete, and then Pittsburg County agrees to notify the city of McAlester so that they may have the opportunity to collect and remove items within a timely manner without cost to the city," the letter continues.
"In turn, Pittsburg County will not hold the city of McAlester liable for any maintenance or repairs to the Expo Center, that was not completed as required by the lease agreement during the duration of said lease.
"The termination of the lease agreement, approved and signed February 20, 2001, will become effective August 15, 2021, at which time all contents and possessions shall become property of Pittsburg County and all rights to the city of McAlester become forfeit," the letter states.
It ends by stating if the letter recipients have questions regarding the terms of the termination, they should not hesitate to contact the commissioners' office.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
