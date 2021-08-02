Commissioners take action on road, courthouse projects

Pittsburg County commissioners took action Monday to approve a payment application for the Lakeview Road Project in Pittsburg County District 3.
Commissioners approved the $395,659.92 payment application from Built Right Construction, of Savanna, for a section of the road project.
District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman said the payment application was for about a half-mile section of Lakeview Road. Resurfacing of the road has been an ongoing project in the district. Selman said the complete project consists of resurfacing approximately 2.5 miles of the road.
Pittsburg County Clerk Hope Trammell said the commissioners approval of the item Monday leaves a project balance of $101,442.50.
Commissioners also awarded a $17,573 bid to BMS for rewiring of a part of the Pittsburg County Courthouse, with the intent of improving the air flow at the facility.
"There are parts of the courthouse where it's 110 degrees and parts you can hang meat in," said District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith. He said the county's current maintenance worker has difficulty getting through the existing wiring to try to resolve the problem. Commissioners are hoping the rewiring project solves the issue and evens out the airflow through the facility.
District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers joined Selman and Smith for the unanimous vote to award the bid.
In other action, commissioners approved a subdivision plat for the Paradise Valley subdivision, Section 23, Township 03 North, Range 14 East, with the plat showing the site and boundaries of individual property tracts within the subdivision.Smith said the subdivision is east of Pittsburg. The plat shows the site and boundaries of individual property tracts within the subdivision.
Jenny McCulley presented the plat application. County Clerk Hope Trammell said she represents a company called Classic Country, which has been developing some sites in the area.
Trammell said approving the platt will allow residents in the subdivision to file application with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality in regard to placing septic systems at sites in the development.
An approved plat is required by the DEQ before the process can move forward, she said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.