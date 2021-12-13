It takes lots of details to move forward on planned renovation projects at regarding the Expo Center and the Pittsburg County Jail.
That was the consensus of Pittsburg County commissioners during their Monday meeting when when they tabled a number of items, including several related to building or renovation projects.
Commissioners did pass a resolution to approve a resolution to deposit a Rural Emergency Action Plan grant for $145,437.85 for work on Anderson Road, in District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith's District.
On a measure to award a bid for the purchase and installation of HVAC units at the Pittsburg County Jail, commissioners voted to reject all bids and advertise for new ones because the bids they received did not meet state fire marshal requirements.
They also tabled an item calling for discussion and possible action on moving forward with installation of new units at the county jail.
Commissioners tabled a resolution to advertise for bids for outdoor facilities at the Expo Center. Commissioners tabled the measure because they do not yet have the electrical or plumbing specifications for a proposed outside building that would house men's and women's restroom facilities, along with family facilities and a storage area. Plans call for the new building to be between the outdoor stage and the Pittsburg County Fairgrounds show barns.
They also tabled a measure regarding revisions to the rental agreement and fee schedule for the Expo Center. Commissioners still had questions about some of the proposed changes. Commissioners also had concerns about a fire alarm board, or electronic box, and how it's required to interact with the HVAC units in case of a fire.
District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith in case of a fire, the heat and air conditioning units are supposed to automatically shut off, with a reverse exhaust system to kick into gear which would expel smoke form the facility.
"In case of fire, the heat or air goes off, and it sends a signal to send smoke out of the building," Smith said.
Also tabled were requests to approve two subdivision plats: One for Brooken Ridge and another for Canadian Plains.
Commissioners tabled a subdivision plat for Brooken Ridge because it has not been approved by the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality.
They tabled the subdivision plat for Canadian Plains because it has not been signed by the Pittsburg County Treasurer Jennifer Lenox-Hackler. County Clerk Hope Trammell said the county treasurer cannot sign the document until all the taxes are paid.
Commissioners also tabled an item to award bids for uniform and mat service.
They voted to accept a $50 donation for the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter.
District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers and District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman joined with Smith to make all of the votes unanimous.
Tabled items are set to automatically come back before the county commissioners for consideration and possible action.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
