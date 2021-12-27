Commissioners set concessions, restroom building for bids

Pittsburg County Commissioners called for bids on project that will add a concession stand, restrooms and a storage area on the county fairgrounds.
Floor plans for the building include a lobby area separating concession stands from several restrooms and room to expand as needed in between amphitheater and the county fairground buildings near the Expo Center in McAlester.
Officials said the building will provide more amenities at events held on the county’s grounds while reducing strain on the Expo Center facilities.
“It’s the closest thing we could find that would fit everything and take part of the load off the big building,” said Pittsburg County Commissioner Kevin Smith.
A drawing for the roughly 2,520-square-foot building includes a concession stand with two windows, a roughly 600-square-foot lobby, water bottle fillers, two family restrooms, 12 toilets, and five urinals.
Officials said the facility will give event attendees closer access to concessions and bathroom facilities instead of having to walk across the grounds to use the Expo Center.
Restroom plans call for baby changing tables, ADA floor mounted water closets, and ADA accessible water closets. Plans for the roof call for per-finished metal gutters, snow/ice guards, metal downspouts, metal ridge caps, a refinished gable end trim.
Sealed bids on the project will be received by the Pittsburg County Clerk’s office until 4 p.m. Jan. 21 and will be opened at 10 a.m. Jan. 24 in the commissioners’ conference room.
Officials said the new building will allow the county to host more large events on the Expo Center grounds.
County commissioners took over Expo Center operations earlier this year after terminating a 2001 contract with the city of McAlester that gave the city a 30-year lease on the building and some adjoining property for a dollar.
Commissioners hired Shannon Stacey as the Expo facilities manager in August and hired Krystal Bess as the new manager of the Expo Center in October.
Bess started in November and said she’s booked a large three-day tattoo convention set for April — plus some more events coming along.
“Just stay tuned for some exciting things coming up,” Bess said.
Bess said she hopes to announce more things happening at the Expo Center after the first of the year, including some concerts, indoor sports and more. Meanwhile, the Expo Center will also host the Sam Wampler Freedom Ford Pro Rodeo, presented by Big V Feeds, set for March 4-5 2022.
