Commissioners seek contractor for Expo HVAC installation

Plans to provide new air conditioning and heating to the Southeast Expo Center in McAlester took a major step forward.
Pittsburg County commissioners passed a resolution Monday to advertise for bids and labor to install eight 25-ton heating, ventilation and air conditioning units at the Expo Center — with the county to supply the new HVAC units.
County Commissioner Chairman/District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith said the commissioners will advertise for a contractor for the required 21 days. Those who intend to bid on the project must do a walk-through at the Expo Center to get a firsthand look at what's needed, he said.
"We'll do everybody at once," Smith said, referring to the method to show potential contractors the site.
Smith said the eight 25-ton units are needed to provide HVAC to the entire building.
"It's not just the big arena," Smith said. "It's the big arena and all the other systems," he said — a reference to all HVAC systems already in place in some parts of the building. The commissioners are ready to replace them, since they've been troublesome.
"Maybe we can quit working on it all the time," Smith said.
Commissioners will purchase the eight new 25-ton HVAC units through a government-approved co-op, where approved bids are already in place, said Smith. They plan to use funds from the American Rescue Plans Act to pay for the project.
Providing the Expo Center with HVAC throughout the facility has been a long-sought goal, something that's needed especially in the summertime when the lack of air conditioning in the large arena area on the building's west side is often blamed for a shortage of events in the summertime.
Before installation of the eight new HVAC units, more work is planned in other areas.
"The roof has to be re-insulated," Smith said. He said there is currently only a thin layer of insulation between the Expo Center ceiling and the roof. Smith said he would like to see foam insulation applied at a much thicker level than is currently in place. That should result in an improved Fire Suppression Rating, and lower fire insurance costs for the Expo, he said.
"We want to get all that done, and we need to look at new lighting," Smith said, adding the commissioners are looking at having new LED lighting installed inside the building.
District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers and District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman joined with Smith to make the vote unanimous to begin advertising for contractors to install the new HVAC units.
"I'm ready to get it done," Rogers said. "It's still a long way out. This is the first step to get the ball rolling."
Selman agreed progress is underway.
"I'm glad to see it's finally happening," Selman said. "It will help the county when we get more events out there."
Commissioners passed a resolution in August 2021 to include repairs and upgrades to the air conditioning and heating system at the Expo Center to be paid for with American Rescue Plans Act funds issued by the federal government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pittsburg County was to receive $8,429,278 in American Rescue Plan funds through the initial allocations.
County commissioners said at the time they reviewed requirements on how theAmerican Rescue Plans Act money can be spent and they determined the Expo Center qualifies. It's been used as a staging area for a number of COVID-19 outreach vaccination clinics. The Expo Center is designated as a COVID-19 testing facility and can be used as a field hospital, if needed. It's also included in the county's emergency management plans.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
