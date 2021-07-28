Commissioners say they are ready to take possession of Expo Center

Pittsburg County commissioners say they are ready to take possession of the Expo Center as soon as the city hands it over — even without a plan in place.
City Manager Pete Stasiak and Mayor John Browne told the News-Capital on Monday they don't plan to contest the county's termination of a contract agreement with the city, which opens the door for the county to take over operations of the facility.
Stasiak and Browne were responding to a letter commissioners sent the city in June, saying they were terminating the county's 2001 agreement that leased the Expo Center and some of the adjoining land to the city for 30 years at the cost of $1. The letter stated commissioners wanted the city out by Aug. 15.
District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers and Commission Chairman/District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman both said they are anxious for the county to take possession of the Expo Center.
"I don't see any holdup, if they're ready to hand it over," Selman said.
"I think it's exciting," said Rogers.
Stasiak said he heard no opposition from the city council in response to commissioners' June letter, stating commissioners were terminating the contract agreement, when he passed out copies to city councilors at the council's first regular meeting in July.
"The indications I have is they are fine with giving it back to the county," Stasiak said. He said the city's intent is to continue to work with the county regarding the Expo Center.
Commissioners voted to send a second letter to the city Monday, saying they were not agreeing to pay $4 million+ for city equipment at the Expo Center, which District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman characterized as a demand from the city.
When the News-Capital asked Stasiak if he wanted to respond to the July 26 letter, Stasiak said he never demanded the county pay $4 million+, but rather he said that's how much equipment the city has at the Expo Center and he asked if the county wanted to purchase it.
Selman said Tuesday he had understood the conversation as a demand the city pay that amount.
"That's what I thought he said," Selman said of his conversation with Stasiak. "If I was mistaken, I apologize."
District 1 County Commissioner Rogers was not able to attend the Monday meeting, when commissioners voted to send a second letter to the city saying they would not spend $4 million+ of taxpayers' money to buy equipment that the city purchased with taxpayer dollars in the first place. He welcomed Stasiak's statement that the city manager does not plan to oppose the county's actions to terminate the agreement.
"We can get a lot more events here, not that the city wasn't doing what it could," Rogers said. He said the McAlester Chamber of Commerce has worked hard to help promote Expo Center events as well.
What's next?
"For sure we're going to have to get somebody to help plan events," Rogers said.
County commissioners have already started that process, passing a resolution Monday to begin advertising for the position of an Expo Center manager. The approved ad does not mention a hire date or what the position will pay.
Rogers said he's ready to get started on bringing more events to McAlester, which should attract people from around the region.
"We're the biggest town in Southeastern Oklahoma," Rogers noted.
Selman also welcomed Stasiak's and Browne's statements saying they don't intend for the city to contest the commissioners' action to terminate the city's Expo Center lease.
"That's what they needed to do," said Selman.
"We're ready on this end," Selman said. "Hand it over."
Both Selman and Rogers said the county does not have a written plan in place for the Expo Center at this point. "We don't have anything written down," Selman said. "We're waiting.
"We have an idea," he said. "We can't motive until they hand it over."
He noted the county is currently in the process of accepting applications for an Expo Center manager.
Rogers also said the county is working on a plan, but said no written plan is currently in place.
Asked if the county plans to handle any additional employees besides an Expo Center manager, Selman said that's a possibility, but said he was not ready to commit to hiring additional employees at this point. He said commissioners have three road districts which could be used for mowing grass and other maintenance work.
Selman said one of the first things commissioners want to do is upgrade the Expo Center building, which could include roof work. He said when volunteers were preparing part of the the Community Thanksgiving Dinner inside the large space at the Expo Center last November, it began to rain and water leaked inside the facility in several locations, causing volunteers to move some boxes out of the way of the leaking rainwater.
Selman, like District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith, said he is open to seeing if the county can use part of its $4.2 million in American Rescue Funds to upgrade the Expo Center, including the possibility of installing air conditioning in the large room on the west side of the building. The city previously estimated that cost at approximately $1 million.
Commissioners will use whatever help they can get to hopefully get the facility in shape so all of it can be used year-round, Selman said. The current lack of air conditioning is a major hindrance in staging events inside the facility during the hotter parts of the year.
Selman said the commissioners are committed to seeing that dates already scheduled for Expo Center are held. He said commissioners are ready to take possession of the building.
"I don't see any holdup, if they're ready to hand it over," Selman said.
As for the city property that's still at the Expo Center. Selman said "The public is not for spending more taxpayer money on it. That's something we'll have to work out."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
