Commissioners pass third burn ban

Pittsburg County commissioners passed a third burn ban Monday — this one set to remain in effect for another 14 days.
Commissioners took the action during their regular meeting after hearing from McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe. He said fire chiefs belonging to the Pittsburg County Fire Department Association asked for a poll to request a new burn ban, since the one previously in effect expired Monday.
A majority of the fire chiefs asked that the ban be extended due to the ongoing drought conditions, Enloe said. Although there has been some scattered showers over parts of the county, it hasn't been enough to remove Pittsburg County and other Southeastern Oklahoma counties from an extreme drought designation by the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Enloe said 24 fire chiefs voted in favor of a new burn ban, while one voted "no" and another could not be contacted before the commissioners' meeting.
The new 14 day ban will keep Pittsburg County under a burn ban until Aug. 29, unless something changes. The burn ban calls for those convicted of violating the measure to face maximum penalties of up to a $500 fine and/or a year in jail.
Commissioners held a brief discussion before voting on the new burn ban request.
"It's supposed to be cooler next week," said District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman.
Pittsburg County Commission Chairman/District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith said it will take plentiful rainfall over the entire county to have an impact on the drought the county is experieicing.
"It's going to take a substantial amount of rainfall to get us out of drought conditions," Smith said. He said he would like to see the county get enough rain to lift the burn ban, but so far that hasn't been the case, especially in the southern part of the county,
"We do have a chance of rain this week, but it's very spotty," Enloe said.
The National Weather Service in Tulsa predicted a high of 104 degrees on Tuesday, with a 20% chance of rain Tuesday night. Cooler temperatures were forecast for Wednesday with a high of 89 and a 30% chance or showers and thunderstorms, followed by a 20% chance on Wednesday night and Thursday.
Following the discussion, District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers joined with Smith and Selman to make the burn ban vote unanimous.
The burn ban states “It is unlawful for any person to set fire to any forest, grass, range, crop or other wildlands, or build a campfire or bonfire, or to burn trash or other material, or use any fireworks that may cause a forest, grass range, crop or other wildland fire.”
Outdoor welding will be allowed, provided there are fire watch personnel on the scene while welding and/or cutting activities are being performed, the burn ban resolution states. Enloe said previously that outdoor grilling is allowed under the burn ban, but recommended the griller be on a concrete patio or something similar.
The resolution also states the burn ban may be enforced by any law enforcement officer in the state of Oklahoma.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.