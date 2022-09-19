Commissioners pass new Pittsburg County burn ban

Pittsburg County commissioners passed a new burn Monday, set to remain in effect for 14 days.
The two-week countdown until the burn ban expires went into effect immediately upon the measure's passage. With high temperatures forecast as high as 100 degrees this week and no rain in the forecast for the next 10 days, commissioners felt they needed to go ahead and put a new burn ban in place.
Anyone convicted of violating the burn ban is guilty of a misdemeanor and subject to a maximum $500 fine, up to a year in jail, or both.
"It is unlawful for any person to set fire to any forest, grass, range, crop or other wildlands, or build a campfire or bonfire, or to burn trash or other material," the burn ban states. It's also a violation to use any fireworks that may cause a forest, grass, range, crop or other wildland fire.
An exception to the burn ban allows outdoor welding, provided fire watch personnel with extinguishing equipment are on the scene while welding or cutting activities are underway.
Prior to the commissioners' action, McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe said a poll of fire chiefs in the county showed most agreed with a new burn ban.
Enloe said 22 fire chiefs supported passing a burn ban; four were against it and he could not contact another.
"The overwhelming majority are for the ban," Enloe said as he noted the lack of rain in the area.
"We are in extreme drought conditions," Enloe noted. "Based on rain predictions, there is zero rain in the forecast." He recommended commissioners pass the new burn ban immediately.
Two burn ban resolutions were prepared in anticipation of the request — one calling for a seven-day burn ban and the other for 14 days, said County Commission Chairman/District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith.
Noting the extremely dry conditions, Smith said "I would recommend setting it for 14 days." He also noted vegetation in parts of his District 2 already died due to the extreme drought. "There's not much left to burn," Smith said.
Commissioners could place the matter on another meeting agenda if future events warrant removing the burn ban before the two week period expires, he said.
District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers and District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman joined Smith to unanimously pass the new 14-day burn ban. The resolution allows for any law enforcement officer of the state of Oklahoma to enforce it.
Pittsburg County’s most recent 14-day burn ban expired Aug. 29, with county commissioners declining to pass a new one at the time. That effectively lifted the countywide ban against burning that had been in place the previous 42 days.
During their Sept. 6 regular meeting, held a day later than usual because of the long Labor Day weekend, commissioners included consideration of passing a burn ban on that meeting agenda.
However, they decided since there were no requests from fire chiefs in the county to enact a new burn ban at the time, they would continue without one.
Commissioners passed the first 14-day burn ban of the year on July 19. They then passed two additional 14-day bans as the county remained in a drought mode with little countywide rainfall.
Although there was no burn ban in place over the past few weeks, Pittsburg County and much of Southeastern Oklahoma remained designated as in Extreme Drought conditions by the U.S. Drought Monitor, the fourth worst designation. Only an Exceptional Drought designation is considered worse.
Drought designations by the U.S. Drought Monitor include: DO, Abnormally Dry; D1, Moderate Drought; D2, Severe Drought; D3, Extreme Drought and D4, Exceptional Drought.
New U.S. Drought Monitor reports are issued each Thursday.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
