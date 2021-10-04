County commissioners have approved using federal American Rescue Plan funds to upgrade security at the Pittsburg County Jail at a cost of nearly three-quarters of a million dollars.
Commissioners approved the upgrades through a unanimous vote at their regular Monday meeting. Previously, commissioners agreed with the concept, but obtained an opinion from the State Auditor and Inspector's Office before taking a vote on the matter.
Their action approves a proposal from Black Creek Integrated Systems Corporation and SHI International Corporation to install a new security and access control system at the Pittsburg County Jail through a Sourcewell Contract, to be purchased with American Rescue Plan funds at a total cost of $735,496.43.
Called Project No. ARPA-21.003, it's designed to increase security through several methods.
"This project will help to ensure safety methods for our jailers, and other employees at the Pittsburg County Jail by limiting the amount of contact between the jailers and the inmates," the resolution states. "It will also help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as a result of less contact among jailers.
"This project will consist of replacing outdated equipment and training jailers on the use of new equipment, for security operations," the resolution continues.
It also states the project could be considered to qualify for use of American Rescue Plan funds under infection prevention measures or possibly under improvements to data or technology infrastructure.
Following the meeting, Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said the county jail's electronic security system has needed an upgrade for some time.
"It will be a good update, something that's been needed for four or five years," Morris said. "The system has been failing, as far as the locks, cameras and software."
Morris said everything's designed to operate through a computer system. When it's working properly, jailers can electronically open cells doors remotely from their stations, speak through an intercom system, and tell inmates when they must go to another cell block, where the door can be electronically opened and closed to admit the inmate to that area.
When it's working properly, that system has less face-to-face interaction between jailers and inmates, Morris said — resulting in fewer ways for COVID-19 to spread in the jail system. Morris said the electronic security system makes the jail a more safe and secure place.
Since he's seeking the upgrade for the system, does that mean the jail is not currently safe and secure?
"It's secure now; we just have to do it all manually," Morris said — meaning jailers have to manually open and close cells doors in many parts of the jail.
Morris planned to contact the Alabama-based Black Creek Integrated Systems Corp. Monday to see when work on the project can begin.
"It's definitely a good thing for the jail and Pittsburg County," Morris said. "Our number one goal is safety and security for the county, and a lot of it starts at the jail."
District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith said commissioners waited to get the OK from the auditor's office and other advisors, to make sure the American Rescue Plan funds could be used for the security upgrade at the jail. District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers and District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman, joined Smith in unanimously approving the resolution.
Commissioners also approved two other projects through the resolution:
• Project No. APRA-21.002 consists of replacing the HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) unit and a hot water heater at the jail. Plans call for the HVAC unit to be equipped with HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) filters, an advanced filter system designed to eliminate up to 99.9% of the viruses in the air and on the surface.
This project "should fall under the implementing infection prevention measures or ventilation improvements in congregate settings, health care settings or other key locations," the resolution states. "The hot water heater should also fall under implementing infection prevention measures," the resolution continues.
Project No.ARPA-21.001is for components of the McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management Storage Warehouse. The warehouse was constructed through CARES Act funding to house personal protective equipment and equipment for the Pittsburg County Heath Department to help in its efforts to fight and mitigate COViD-19.
This project covers outdoor concrete work, ceiling insulation, and underground plumbing, along with purchase and installation of floor finish and purchase and installation of an overhead fan.
Commissioners concluded the resolution by stating they have carefully reviewed the Interim Final Rule for the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and believe that the aforementioned projects qualify. They gave their unanimous unanimously approval for the projects to be tracked and recorded as required by the American Rescue Acts Interim Final Rule.
