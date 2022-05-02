Commissioners move on bridge, road-raising project

Pittsburg County commissioners took action Monday on a project in southeastern Pittsburg County, submitting claims for two payouts on the Swinging Bridge Project in District 2.
Commission Chairman/District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith said when construction is complete, the new bridge will cross North Jackfork Creek, in an area east of Jackfork and west of Sardis Lake.
“It’s going to be a free span bridge, about 80 feet long,” Smith said.
Smith said the project includes more than a new bridge across North Jackfork Creek.
“It’s not just bridge,” Smith said.
Road approaches will be raised as much as three feet in some areas, he said. That’s because water has flooded over the roadway numerous times in the past, making the roadway impassable. Everybody who lived on the south side of the bridge was cut-off until the water lowered, said Smith.
Raising the road will help ensure that the new bridge is not flooded by rising waters.”This bridge will be sitting high enough, it won’t get under water,” Smith said.
He estimated the road will be raised by a total of from 200-to-300 yards in one direction and by about 100 yards the other, which would make the raised portion of the road a little longer than a football field. Shoulders will be included, he said.
Commissioners approved submitting two claims to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for work already done on the project. They consisted of Payment No. 2 for $16,910 and Payment No. 3 for $89,621.01, for a total of $106,531.01.
Those portions of the project were primarily for waterline and utility relocation.
Smith said money is set aside for the project, so he had already paid those amounts to the contractors doing the work.
“I paid as they worked,” Smith said. Claims approved were for the county to be reimbursed by those amounts through the Oklahoma State Department of Transportation.
“I turn it in and send it back to ODOT,” Smith said of the procedure involved.
Smith said the project’s next phase entails an environmental study, probably getting underway around the last of May or the first of June. He is hopeful bridge construction will be underway by August.
The original swinging bridge, which crosses from one side of the creek to private property on the other side, will remain in place and is not part of the project, Smith said. The planned new bridge and raised road is called the Swinging Bridge Project because of its proximity to the original swinging bridge site.
Joining Smith in unanimously approving Claim 324A for the project were District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers and District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman.
In other action, commissioners unanimously approved Pay Application No. 3 for $4,255 for an air conditioning unit at the Pittsburg County Jail.
Commissioners also unanimously approved closing a street in the Sooner Haven Subdivision.
Commissioners held a public hearing last week on the proposal to close Baker Avenue, a platted road between Lots 23-26 and 17-22, Block I, in the Sooner Haven Addition. Marcus Reagan and Cheryl Crandle spoke to commissioners during the hearing regarding the requested road closure.
“It runs between our house and the neighbors’ house,” Reagan said. “We want to get it closed so we can get it cleaned up.”
Rogers said prior to last week’s hearing, the platted road goes to a dead end.
Smith said the county sent notifications by certified mail to those living in the area and he hasn’t heard any opposition to the request for closure.
Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to approve a resolution to close the street as requested.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
