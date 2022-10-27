Commissioners lift countywide burn ban

Pittsburg County commissioners held a special meeting Thursday morning and lifted the county-wide burn, effective immediately — but drought conditions still prevail.
The 14-day burn ban county commissioners passed Oct. 17 was originally set to extend through Oct. 30. Commissioners decided to lift the burn ban early in the wake of recent rains across the county.
"We got enough moisture, plus the moisture we have in the forecast for the next two or three days," said Pittsburg County Commission Chairman/District 1 Commissioner Kevin Smith.
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Tulsa forecast the possibility of more rain beginning Thursday night through Saturday.
Smith said commissioners have received lots of calls asking that the burn ban be lifted.
"We were getting so many calls from the public," Smith said.
Following the meeting, the News-Capital asked McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe about the decision to lift the burn ban.
"Most of Pittsburg County received from three-and-a-half to four inches of rain," Enloe said, referring to the recent countywide rainfall. "And we have more in the forecast for Thursday night through Saturday."
While Enloe did not oppose the lifting of the burn ban, he noted dry conditions still prevail.
"The rain did not get us out of the drought," said Enloe. "The northwest part of Pittsburg County is still in an Exceptional Drought," he said, referring to the worst drought designation from the U.S. Drought Monitor, which released its newest map Thursday. It shows the rest of Pittsburg County is still under an Extreme Drought designation.
"I would caution people to be careful with their fires," Enloe said. "We're still under drought conditions." Enloe also noted there is still lots of dry vegetation on the ground.
"We've had a hard freeze," Enloe said. "What's dead is dead."
Joining Smith to make the vote to lift the burn ban unanimous during the Thursday meeting at the county courthouse were District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers and District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman.
Commissioners had passed the Oct. 17 burn ban at the request of fire chiefs around the county. In response, Enloe had polled the fire chiefs, with 26 voting "yes" in favor of the Oct. 17 burn ban and only one voting against it.
Enloe said he didn't poll the fire chiefs ahead of the commissioners' special Thursday meeting to see if a majority of them favored lifting the burn ban early.
"We don't have to poll them to lift it," said Enloe. "We only have to poll them if we have a request" for a burn ban to be enacted, he said.
When the countywide burn ban was in effect, anyone convicted of violating it would have been deemed guilty of a misdemeanor violation and faced maximum penalties of up to a $500 fine, a year in jail, or both.
A burn ban resolution makes it unlawful to set fire to any forest, grass, range, crop or other wildlands. It' also unlawful to build a campfire, bonfire, or to burn trash or other material when a burn ban is in effect. Using fireworks that may cause a forest, grass, range,crop or other wildland fire is also prohibited when a burn ban is active.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.