Commissioners hold on Expo roof payment

Pittsburg County commissioners are holding off on approving the final payment to Martin Roofing for the Southeast Expo Center roofing project.
County Commission Chairman/District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith said he believed the company made the application for final payment prior to completion of cleanup at the site.
"They're bringing this pay application in before they get it cleaned up," Smith said during the commissioners' weekly meeting at the Pittsburg County Courthouse.
Smith said the project may be finished, but there were still buckets, for example, left at the Expo Center. He said there is still a room full of the company's materials in the building.
Pay Application No. 5, from Martin Roofing totals $83,000, said Pittsburg County Clerk Hope Trammell.
Smith made a motion to table Pay Application No. 5, with District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers seconding the motion and voting with Smith to pass it.
Smith said he wants to make sure the Expo Center area is cleaned up before approving the payment.
Commissioners voted in November 2021 to accept a $740,000 bid from Martin Roofing and to award the company the roofing project. It became the first major project at the Expo Center using American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Smith said the roof needed to be repaired before other Expo Center projects, since water pouring into the building from a leaky roof could ruin things inside it.
The Expo Center roof project did not require all of the current roof to be removed from the building or for the installation of a brand new roof. Instead, it required reinforcement of the current roof.
It included removal of the roof's skylights, with the openings covered by sheet metal. Smith previously said the skylights had trouble holding up under weather conditions such as hail storms.
All seams, screws and other parts of the roof, were to be covered by an epoxy-like thick membrane coating, consisting of chemical compounds used for coatings and adhesives in construction work.
In other action, county commissioners approved a resolution authorizing application for financial assistance from state Rural Economic Action Plan funds. They also approved and signed a statement of Understandings and Assurances. Smith said the actions were necessary for other entities within the county to apply for assistance through REAP funds.
"It's the resolution that has to be attached to REAP applications," said Smith.
Commissioners also acted to remove a project in Rogers' District 1 from the eight-year plan. It would have covered .2 miles of Russellville Road, over an unnamed creek, two miles north and 1.7 miles west of Quinton.
Both Benham Companies and the Circuit Engineering Department for District 3, which is different from the commissioners' districts, recommended the project be removed, Rogers said. He said he also determined the money to be used for the project could be better utilized on other projects.
Commissioners also approved a resolution appointing James Wood to fill an unexpired term on the Sam's Point Volunteer Fire Department Board of Directors. Woods will fill the unexpired term of Lyndsey Cullifer, who has moved from the Sam's Point area, according to material presented to commissioners. Woods is a property owner at the development and a member of the Sam's Point Volunteer Fire Department.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
