Commissioners hire HVAC engineer for Expo, courthouse

Pittsburg County Commissioners have agreed to hire an engineering firm to draw up plans for the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems at the Expo Center the county courthouse.
Commissioners agreed to a $60,000 contract for the HVAC services. Plans call for Trane to provide the service through working with the Oklahoma city-based PSA Consulting Engineers on the project.
"Our contract is with Trane," said District 2 Pittsburg County Commissioner Kevin Smith. "The engineer is going to come up with engineering for the Expo Center and this building," Smith said, referring to the Pittsburg County Courthouse.
Smith said having engineering plans for the projects will give commissioners a more accurate look at exactly what's needed before contracting for the work and HVAC equipment that may be needed at both county facilities. Smith said some equipment may not need replacing, which is one of the reasons why commissioners wanted a professional engineering firm to look at the project.
Smith noted some parts of the courthouse currently are kept warm, for example, while other parts of the building may be cold. Similar discrepancies occur regarding air conditioning, he said.
Going in and simply replacing the existing HVAC system and units at the courthouse could leave the same problems in place, he said.
"That's what concerns us," said Smith.
"We could put a new one in and it doesn't work." Commissioners hope having the engineering done in advance should help alleviate that problem.
At the Expo Center, the east side of the facility, including the large banquet room, has heat and air, but the large west room — the site of rodeos, basketball games, concerts and other activities, currently has heat, but no air conditioning. Commissioners want the existing units and HVAC System at the Expo Center checked out as well, in case some equipment does not need replaced
Mark Davey, with Trane, said the company will be in touch with PSA Engineering regarding the project. Asked when work will begin Davey said "It could take 60-to-90 days to make that happen. He said he will try to expedite that timeline.
District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers said after the meeting that Monday's action is another step forward for the Expo Center. Pittsburg County commissioners took over Expo Center operations from the city of McAlester earlier this year. They're planning to use American Rescue Plan Act funding to provide HVAC services to the entire facility, along with whatever HVAC services and equipment is needed at the courthouse.
They also plan to provide either new roofs or needed roof repairs to both facilities, using American Rescue Plan Act funds for bother projects.
Smith and Rogers joined with Commissioner Chairman/District 3 Commisioner Ross Selman for a unanimous vote to contract for HVAC engineering for the courthouse and the Expo Center .
Smith said he's ready for the work on the projects to continue moving forward.
"I'm ready to get some boots on the ground — and on the roof," he said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.