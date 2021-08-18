Commissioners hire facility manager for Expo Center

Pittsburg County commissioners have hired a facility manager for the Expo Center, but are still taking applications for a director to promote events at the site.
Commissioners have been advertising for applicants for an Expo director — but said they realized they also needed someone to manage and maintain the physical building.
During the special Wednesday meeting, commissioners voted to hire Shannon Stacey, of Indianola, for the position.
Stacey attended the meeting as District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith and District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers, joined with Commissioner Chairman/District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman to make the vote unanimous.
The News-Capital spoke with Stacey following his hiring.
"I'm looking forward to seeing what we can do; what growth we can bring to it and what revenue we can bring to the county and the town," he said.
Stacey said he'd previously been employed as a structure mechanic at Spirit AeroSystems before the company shut down its McAlester plant and prior to that he'd worked at Webcoat as a shop manager.
Stacye's hiring is the first by the county commissioners for the Expo Center since they took over management of the facility from the city of McAlester on Monday.
Smith said so far he's been pleased with most of the most of the applicants for the Expo director's position, but commissioners plan to continue taking applications for awhile longer.
All three commissioners indicated they were ready to keep moving forward.
"I think it feels great," Smith said when asked how it felt to get past that initial hurdle. "Now, we'll have to get somebody to promote it."
For the immediate future, commissioners said they were still in the process of going through the building and assessing what will be needed to get the building up to where they maintain it needs to be.
Commissioners said they will continue taking applications for the director position with no cutoff date set.
