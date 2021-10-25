Pittsburg County commissioners have hired McAlester Chamber of Commerce President Krystal Bess as the new manager of the Expo Center.
Commissioners voted to hire Bess during their regular Monday meeting at the Pittsburg County Courthouse, following a closed executive session that lasted around 15 minutes.
Following the executive session, District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers made a motion to hire Bess that was quickly seconded. District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith and Commission Chairman/ District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman joined Rogers to make hiring Bess unanimous.
Asked about Bess' selection, Smith said "We have to have somebody with the knowledge to start right now. We need boots on the ground." He also noted Bess' background in promotions.
"She seems to have the knowledge for it," Smith said.
Rogers agreed. "She seemed to have the most knowledge in what we were looking for," said Rogers. "She's already doing it for the McAlester Chamber."
He said the commissioners interviewed some other applicants who were knowledgeable, but who did not have Bess's.
Selman concurred.
"We had some really good people that applied for it," Selman said. "She has the experience."
Smith said Bess' duties will include promoting upcoming events and researching what could be become future events at the Expo Center.
Contacted regarding her selection, Bess said she's looking forward to managing the facility.
"I'm really excited to be able to see what I can do with the Expo Center, bringing new events and growing the Expo Center moving forward," she said.
County commissioners took over Expo Center operations earlier this year. They sent a letter to McAlester City Manager Pete Stasiak saying they were terminating a 2001 contract with the city, that had given the city of McAlester a 30-year-lease on the building and some adjoining property for a dollar. Commissioners said Monday they were glad to have a manager at the Expo Center, following several months of operating the facility without one.
Smith said events have been continuing at the Expo Center since commissioners took over operations, including new ones as well as those previously scheduled by the city of McAlester.
Bess is set to begin as the Expo Center manager starting Nov. 16. She said she plans to continue as the president of the McAlester Chamber in a part-time capacity.
"As of right now, I'm going to go on through the rodeo," she said, referring to the Sam Wampler Freedom Ford Pro Rodeo, presented by Big V Feeds, set for March 4-5 2022.
Bess said she has some goals for the Expo Center.
"I will be doing a lot of community involvement," she said. "One of my goals is getting the community involved and bringing more rodeos, concerts and other events. There's a lot of new things that will be going on out there."
Smith noted that now is the time to be booking events for next spring, Commissioners are moving forward with their plans to use American Rescue Plan funds for a new roof on the Expo Center as well bringing air conditioning to the entire facility. Currently the east end of the building has air conditioning, but the larger room to west, used for events such as concerts, rodeos and basketball games, has no AC.
"We've got our heat out there; we can survive," Smith said. "The biggest thing is getting a roof on. I don't want to ruin any new stuff because the roof leaks."
Bess also noted upgrades are scheduled at the Expo Center, through grants including the American Rescue Plan funds.
"I'm looking forward to working there and bringing bigger and better things to the city," she said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
