Commissioners extend burn ban

With Pittsburg County still under an extreme drought condition, Pittsburg County commissioners acted Monday to extend the county's burn ban for another two weeks.
The Aug. 1 burn ban is set to remain in effect for 14 days, with penalties calling for up to a $500 fine and up to a year in the Pittsburg County Jail for those convicted of violating the burn ban.
Commissioners took the action after McAlester/Pittsburg County Emergency Management Director presented the request for a burn ban on behalf of fire chiefs in in the county. Enloe said he did a poll and 100% of the fire chiefs supported the burn ban request.
"We are now in an extreme drought," Enloe said. Little rain is in the forecast with what the National Weather service terms dangerous heat and humidity returning by Tuesday.
"The forecast for the next seven days is less than a quarter inch of rain," Enloe said.
The extreme drought designation for the county is from the U.S. Drought Monitor.
"We had a little bit of rain this past week," Enloe noted. "It was sporadic. Some areas got a lot some got very little." High temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast near 101.
Enloe said if wildfires occur under those conditions, they will rapidly increase in intensity.
The burn ban states "It is unlawful for any person to set fire to to any forest, grass, range, crop or other wildlands, or build a campfire or bonfire, or to burn trash or other material, or use any fireworks that may cause a forest, grass range, crop or other wildland fire."
Outdoor welding will be allowed, provided there are fire watch personnel on the scene while welding and/or cutting activities are being performed, the burn ban resolution states.
The resolution also states that any law enforcement office of the state of Oklahoma may enforce the resolution.
Pittsburg County Sheriff Chis Morris, who attended the meeting, said the sheriff's office has not had to arrest or cite anyone since the previous burn ban passed two weeks ago.
District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers and District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman voted to pass the measure. County Commission Chairman/District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith had temporarily left the room when the matter came up for a vote.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
