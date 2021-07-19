Commissioners delay action on Choctaw Nation agreement

Pittsburg County commissioners agreed to delay action regarding a memorandum of understanding to house and care for detainees of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma after Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said he wanted to seek some changes in the proposed agreement.
"We've been going back and forth on negotiations," Morris told the commissioners during their regular Monday morning meeting.
Morris said there are some things in the memo of understanding that need changed.
The memo of understanding calls for Choctaw Nation detainees at the Pittsburg County Jail to be moved from their jail cells to the jail's virtual courtroom for arraignment by a judge of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.
Asked about the proposed agreement, Morris said the Choctaw Nation holds virtual arraignments for Choctaw Nation detainees at 11 a.m.
"We have to take them up for arraignment," Morris said. He said a jailer at the county jail took two inmates from their cells to the jail's virtual courtroom last week for arraignment by the Choctaw Nation at 11 a.m. Morris said the two were not arraigned until approximately 1 p.m. That kept his jailer tied for two hours, since the jailer had to accompany the two until they were arraigned.
The current memo of understanding states the Choctaw Nation shall provide arraignments for its detainees at the Pittsburg County Jail and shall conduct virtual arraignments on Monday through Friday, with the Choctaw Nation providing the method for jail facilities to log on for arraignments of tribal prisoners. It also states the county shall provide personnel to escort tribal prisoners to a virtual arraignment by the tribe at the county jail.
Morris said he wants a time put in the memo of understanding as to when tribal prisoners at the Pittsburg County Jail will be virtually arraigned by the Choctaw Nation's court. Morris figured tribal prisoners in the other counties that are part of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma are also set for arraignment at the same time, which accounts for the long wait his jailer saw last week.
In addition to a scheduled time, Morris said he would like for the memo of understanding to state that tribal prisoners will arraigned in a timely manner.
He said following a typical weekend in Pittsburg County, 15 or 20 regular county jail inmates can be arraigned in an hours time through the Pittsburg County court system.
Morris said he does not have the staff to have a jailer spend two hours waiting for a couple of prisoners to be arraigned.
"We're already short-handed," Morris said. "I can't tie up a jailer for two hours to do that."
Morris said he knows tribal court officials are dealing with a lot in the wake of the McGirt vs. Oklahoma ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court. The Choctaw Nation covers 10 and 1/2 counties in Southeastern Oklahoma, including Pittsburg County.
"There will be some growing pains," he said. "They're seeing a lot of things they aren't used to dealing with.
"We're willing to work with them any way we can," said Morris.
The proposed agreement calls for the Choctaw Nation to pay Pittsburg County $50 a day for each tribal prisoner held at the jail. The Pittsburg County Jail has already been housing Choctaw Nation inmates for the Choctaw Nation, but the proposed memo of understanding would formalize more details of the arrangement.
Ward 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers joined with District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith and District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman to delay taking further action on the proposed agreement to give Morris time to obtain the changes he's seeking.
Morris said he plans to provide the same services to everyone.
"Whether they hold a card or not, we're going to provide them with the same services," he said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.