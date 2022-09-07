Commissioners decline to pass new burn ban

Pittsburg County commissioners declined to pass another burn ban when the matter came before them during their weekly meeting.
The burn ban item had been placed on the commissioners’ meeting agenda this week, in case conditions warranted taking action to approve it.
Pittsburg County Commission Chairman/ District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith inquired if there had been any input from fire chiefs from fire departments in the county.
“We have no requests for a burn ban,” said McAlester/Pittsburg County Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe.
District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman noted there has recently been rain in parts of Pittsburg County.
“It didn’t rain in Blanco,” Smith said, referring to the District 2 community east of Pittsburg.
Commissioners decided that since there had been no requests from fire chiefs in the county asking them to put a new burn ban back in place, they would continue this week without one. District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers agreed with Smith and Selman to take no action on the agenda item to consider declaring a new burn ban.
Although there is no burn ban in place this week, Pittsburg County and much of Southeastern Oklahoma remains designated as in Extreme Drought by the U.S. Drought Monitor, the fourth worst designation. Only an Exceptional Drought designation is considered worse.
Drought designations by the U.S. Drought Monitor include: DO, Abnormally Dry; D1, Moderate Drought; D2, Severe Drought; D3, Extreme Drought and D4, Exceptional Drought.
Pittsburg County’s most recent 14-day burn ban expired on Aug. 29 as county commissioners declined to pass a new one — which had the effect of lifting the countywide ban against burning that had been in place for 42 days.
County commissioners passed the first 14-day burn ban on July 19. They then passed two additional 14-day bans as the county remained in a drought mode with little countywide rainfall.
The burn ban in place from July 19 through Aug. 29 called for those convicted of violating the measure to face maximum penalties of up to a $500 fine and/or a year in jail.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
