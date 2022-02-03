Pittsburg County commissioners and their crews were out late Wednesday and back again in the early morning darkness Thursday trying to ensure county roads remain drivable.
"We started last night and we're going again this morning," County Commission Chairman/District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith said Thursday.
He said most of his district got from about an inch to two-and-a-half inches of snow and other winter precipitation, with layers of ice and sleet covered by snow in many places.
"It was mostly sleet on the south end," Smith said. In other parts, it was more snow than sleet. Smith said he wasn't aware of any major power outages due to ice in District 2, with wintry precipitation still coming down early Thursday.
District 2 roads crews concentrated on what they considered crucial areas.
"We've salted hills, intersections and bridges that were hazardous," Smith said. District 2 crews hadn't done a lot of blalding on county roads as of early Thursday because of concerns the blades would remove the snow on the surface and leave the frozen ice on roadways, resulting in more hazardous driving conditions.
Smith said he and District 2 crews were out late Wednesday night. Smith was back checking on rood conditions around 3 a.m. Thursday, long before daybreak.
Salt supplies were holding out as of early Thursday, "but we're not going to have a lot after today," said Smith, who's already started the process to replenish the soon-to-be-depleted salt supply.
District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman also figured it was better not to blade most of the roads early Thursday because the snow packed on top of the ice and sleet kept vehicles able to get traction in many spots. He also had concerns that blading away the snow surface would leave the motorists driving on a layer of nothing but frozen sleet and ice.
Selman and District 3 crews concentrated on salting the most hazardous spots.
"We've been hitting the hills, bridges, sharp curves and intersections," Selman said. He said the county had to focus on those crucial areas.
"We don't have enough salt or money to salt everything," he said. Selman and District 3 crews were out until around 11 p.m. Wednesday night. Selman said he was out again at about 3 a.m. Thursday.
Selman and District 3 crews also salted the parking lot at the Pittsburg County Election Board in McAlester, where early in-person absentee ballot voting was underway on Thursday for the city of McAlester, where city council races in Wards 2 and 4 were underway, along with proposed changes to the McAlester City Charter. A school bond issue is also on the ballot for the Quinton School District. While the early voting was underway Thursday, all voting precincts will be open for the election from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Selman said he hand-salted areas around the entrances to the Election Board office. District 3 crews also salted the parking lots at the Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management and at the Expo Center, where a number of Public Service of Oklahoma trucks were parked.
He added that snow had started to fall again early Thursday. "It's snowing like crazy out here now," Selman said. "We're still on on it."
District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers said his crews were out late Wednesday night and early Thursday as well.
"We've salted bridges and hills and curves," Rogers said.
"We're out now," he said. Rogers said traction was better on the snow than it would be on the slicker ice and sleet underneath it.
"We're not going to blade off the snow," Rogers said. "If we blade it off, we'll get to the ice.
"There's not a lot we can do until it passes over," he said.
Meanwhile, Selman is looking forward to milder weather.
"We're waiting for sunshine and 80 degrees," he said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
