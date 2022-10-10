Commissioners close county roads through Jones Academy

Pittsburg County commissioners passed a resolution Monday to close county roads that go through the Jones Academy campus near Hartshorne, with one caveat.
The road closure will not go into effect until Jones Academy pays nearly $250 to Pittsburg County Clerk Hope Trammell's office to cover the cost of registered letters sent to property owners who might be affected and to pay for published public notices regarding a pubic hearing on the matter.
Administrators and personnel from Jones Academy met with Pittsburg County commissioners last week during a public hearing to discuss closing public access to the facility from county roads. They told commissioners they feel the action is needed to enhance security and student safety on Jones Academy's campus.
The E 147 county road that's set for closure connects with Jones Academy Road on both the east and west sides of the campus. Jones Academy’s main entrance is off U.S. Highway 270 about four miles northeast of Hartshorne.
In the commissioners' resolution, it is identified as a county road between Section 21, Township 5 North and and Range 17 East, and Section 28, Township 5 North, Range 127 East in Pittsburg County.
Following the Monday meeting, Pittsburg County Clerk Hope Trammell said she sent certified letters of last week's public hearing to all property owners who might be affected.
Trammell said she sent out 24 certified letters at a cost of $7.82 each at a total cost of $187.68. She also had a public hearing legal notice posted in the News-Capital at a cost of $61.92, for a total cost of $249.60
Pittsburg County Commission Chairman/District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith joined with District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers and District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman to vote for closing the county road.
Jones Academy is a Native American boarding school founded in 1891 by the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, attended by approximately 200 students annually in the first through twelfth grades. Jones Academy operates a school on-campus for students in the first through sixth grades. Students are part of the Hartshorne School District, where students attend classed in the seventh through twelfth grades.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.