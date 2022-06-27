Commissioners call for courthouse, Expo Center energy audits

County commissioners took action Monday on several items related to air conditioning and other HVAC issues at the Pittsburg Country Courthouse and Southeast Expo Center.
Commissioners approved a Project Development Agreement between Pittsburg County and Entegrity Energy Partners to conduct an energy audit of the two county facilities.
County Commission Chairman/District 2 Commissioner/ Kevin Smith said having accurate temperature controls throughout the courthouse remains an issue. Commissioners also wanted an additional company to have a look into what is needed at the Expo Center.
"The control system we have at the courthouse is totally shot," Smith said. Not only does it simultaneously keep some parts of the courthouse hot, while other parts are cold, the temperature readings are not accurate, he said.
Commissioners say they are trying to determine causes of the issues as the next step.
"We're not in the process of getting a new system,"Smith said of the current HVAC system in place at the courthouse. "We're trying to get the system we have fixed."
Smith said there is no fee involved in the energy audit.
While the temperature was comfortable in the Commissioners" Conference Room for their Monday meeting, Smith said temperatures in some of the courtrooms at the courthouse, which are on the second and third floors, were sweltering Friday.
Smith said the hope is to avoid having to purchase a new HVAC system for the courthouse, because the one currently in place isn't that old.
Commissioners are already aware than an evaporator on one of the four HVAC units atop the courthouse needs to be replaced, Smith said. Each of the four units have a compressor as well as an evaporator, he said.
Entegrity Energy Partner is also expected to give the commissioners a quote on the cost of providing HVAC to the entire Expo Center. Currently, the large space on the west side of the building where everything from basketball games to rodeos and concerts have been held, is without air conditioning. Commissioners hope to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to provide air conditioning to that part of the Expo Center and to upgrade HVAC to any other parts of the building that need it.
District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers said the company doing the energy audit is also to look at the possibility of Pittsburg County getting a rebate for some of the courthouse and Expo Center projects.
Although the large banquet/meeting room on the east side of the Expo Center normally has air conditioning, commissioners said it went out over the weekend when a large private event was planned to be attended by approximately 300 people.
Smith said he offered to give those who rented the room their money back and told them they could reschedule they event, but organizers opted to go ahead and hold it anyway. Smith said a water pumper went out on the machine that cools the current HVAC system that's already in place for part of the Expo.
"We've ordered a new motor," said District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman, referring to the part that operates the pump. Commssioners hoped to have the air conditioning system back up and running as soon as the new motor is installed.
In other action, commissioners unanimously approved Pay Application No. 1 for $201,048 to Crawford Roofing, the company that is doing the Courthouse Roof Replacement Project.
Commissioners are continuing to see progress in stages for the HVAC issues at the Expo Center and Courthouse.
"It's got to be done," said Rogers.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
