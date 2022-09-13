Commissioners award bid for HVAC installation at Expo Center

With the awarding of a bid to install eight 25 ton HVAC units, Pittsburg County commissioners set a series of events in motion designed to bring new heating and air conditioning service to the entire Southeast Expo Center.
County commissioners awarded the low bid of $1,350,000 for labor and materials to Stone Electric, of McAlester, for installation of the eight heating, ventilation and air conditioning units at the Expo Center, with the agreement calling for the HVAC units to be supplied by Pittsburg County.
Commissioners maintain they can save money by purchasing the eight units through the county, then paying separately to have the units installed.
They awarded the bid during their weekly meeting at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. They previously opened the bids last week, then took a week to review the bids and make sure everything was in order.
One of the next steps includes making sure the best HVAC equipment is selected to meet the Expo Center's requirements.
"PSO is visiting with Carrier to get the most efficient equipment," said Commission Chairman/District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith, referring to Public Service Company of Oklahoma and Carrier, the huge electrical equipment company. Commissioners also want to qualify for any possible rebates based on the equipment the county purchases.
Once the exact size of the HVAC units to be used at the Expo Center is determined, Smith said the county will start digging and pouring concrete for slabs to hold the 25-ton units. Plans call for all eight units to be placed on the ground, adjacent to the Expo Center building.
"Until we buy the units, we're not going to build the slabs," Smith said. Commissioners want to avoid building the slabs too small or too large, which would be a waste of materials.
Smith said the contractor will begin ordering supplies and materials needed to install the eight units, so they will be available when needed. He said the project should not only result in complete HVAC services for the first time in the large area on the Expo Center's west side, it will also provide new HVAC services throughout the entire building.
Bring HVAC services to the entire Expo Center has been a goal of the county commissioners since they took over operations of the Expo Center from the city of McAlester last year.
County commissioners also approved the final pay application from Martin Roofing on the Expo Center Roof Replacement Project, which means the roofing portion of the Expo Center project is now complete.
The company that had the warranty for the project has now approved the job as finished, Smith said. "They had to come back and do a few things," he said of the final touches needed to pass the inspection.
District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers and District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman joined Smith to make the vote to approve the measures unanimous.
"We're proud we've gotten this far," Selman said. "Hopefully, by this summer, we will be able to bring in big events." Selman said he would like to see the city's hotels and motels filled by those traveling to McAlester for events at the Expo Center. "That's what we're aiming for," he said.
Rogers also noted the progress, not only in moving forward on the HVAC portion, but getting the roof upgrade at the Expo Center completed as well.
"I'm glad we got the roof done and finalized," said Rogers. "It's been a long time coming and we're ready to get that going."
Bid specifications for the HVAC installation project include a 25-item checklist, along with one year of labor and owner training on maintenance and operation.
County commissioners plan to use American Rescue Plan Act federal funds for the Expo Center upgrades, with the Expo Center utilized as a mass vaccination site during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's also been used as mass vaccination site for influenza vaccinations and as a staging area for emergency management services.
At their July 25 meeting, commissioners unanimously voted to delay approval of final payment to Martin Roofing for the Expo Center Project.
"They're bringing this pay application before they get it cleaned up," Smith said at the time. This week's action to pay the $83,000 application now completes the roofing upgrade project.
Commissioners voted in November 2021 to accept the $740,000 bid from Martin Roofing to award the company the Expo Center Roofing Project, making it the first major project at the Expo Center using American Rescue Act Plan funds.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
