Commissioners award bid for Expo roofing project

Pittsburg County commissioners awarded a bid Monday for roof repairs at the Expo Center, which will be the first major project at the facility using American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Commissioners acted to accept a $740,000 bid from Martin Roofing and to award the company the project.
"I'm glad to get this started," said District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith after the commissioners awarded the bid.
Smith said the roof, which has a number of leaks, needs to be repaired ahead of other projects at the Expo Center, because water from a leaky roof could ruin other things inside the facility.
"This roof has to be done first," Smith said.
The project does not require all of the current roof to be taken off the building or for a completely new roof to be installed. Rather, it calls for the current roof to be reinforced with construction materials.
It does call for the removal of skylights on the roof.
"We will replace the skylights," Smith said. Spaces where the skylights are removed will be covered by metal roofing materials.
Smith said the skylights proved troublesome holding up under weather conditions such as hail storms, with a number of leaks occurring around them. Even if there wasn't a hole directly through a skylight, water would run under the roof and insulation and leak somewhere else, he said.
Plans call for all screws and seams, as well as other parts of the roof, to be covered by a a thick membrane coating, similar to epoxy, a group of chemical compounds used for coatings and adhesives in construction projects.
Work on the roofing project is not expected to begin until Martin Roofing provides verification of its surety bonds and other paperwork. After that arrives, commissioners will give the company the go-ahead to proceed.
Smith said the roof work comes with a 10-year warranty.
Commission Chairman/District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman and District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers joined with Smith for a unanimous vote to award the bid for the Expo Center's roof repairs to Martin Roofing, which is based in Wichita, Kansas.
In other action related to new projects, commissioners tabled an item calling for possible action to advertise for outdoor facilities at the Expo Center and the Pittsburg County Fairgrounds. Smith said the commissioners are awaiting more information on some of the specs and plans needed for those who will bid on the project.
Commissioners also tabled an item to award a vendor for an LED lighting project at the Pittsburg County Courthouse, also to await more information.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.