Commissioners award bid for AR-15s

County commissioners took another step forward toward the purchase of new AR-15s for the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office.
They awarded a bid Monday to purchase the new firearms.
Diamondback Firearms, L.L.C. made the bid of $17,475 for 25 new AR-15s for the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office. The price came out to $699 for each AR-15.
Sheriff Chris Morris said after the meeting that's enough to arm himself, Undersheriff Frankie McClendon and his deputies with new AR-15s, which are lightweight semiautomatic rifles.
The sheriff said he currently has 16 deputies and three transport deputies, along with himself and McClendon. He noted there will be enough AR-15s to arm all of them, with four left over for backup.
"We'll probably order them immediately," Morris said after the Monday meeting.
Morris said the new AR-15s were needed, because some of the older firearms were developing issues. He's pleased the deputies will have new equipment.
"I'm glad we got to do this for the guys," he said.
Morris said the sheriff's office ended up raising approximately $15,600 through selling the department's used AR-15s, shotguns and other firearms. That money will be utilized to help pay for the new purchases, he said. That leaves a difference of $1,875 between the $15,600 Morris said the gun sales raised and the price of the new ones.
The sheriff previously said he plans to make up the difference using funds from the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Foundation or money raised at the jail, such as fees paid to the sheriff's office for holding federal prisoners. The Sheriff's Foundation is a foundation that helps raise money for the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office.
Morris said he sent out requests for bids to four companies, but Diamondback Firearms was the only one that sent a response. Morris said the bid amount came in better than expected.
Both District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers and District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman voted in favor of accepting the bid. District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith was not present at the Monday meeting.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
