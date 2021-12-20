Commissioners ask city to deannex Expo Center

Pittsburg County commissioners passed a proposal Monday asking the city of McAlester to deannex the Expo Center from the McAlester city limits.
District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman joined with District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers and District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith to make the vote unanimous.
Selman said the city is no longer involved in upkeep of the Expo Center. He said the city doesn't do anything "as far as any maintenance or helping out there."
Smith said the water runoff at the Expo doesn't go into the city of McAlester's storm water drainage system, so he questioned why the county should be assessed a storm water fee by the city.
"That water doesn't run into their sewer system," Smith said.
He said the sewage at the Expo Center runs into a lagoon built for that purpose. Stormwater runoff on the Expo grounds runs into nearby creeks, Smith said. The city of McAlester has stopped billing the county for the sewer service, but the fees assessed to the county for storm water runoff remain in effect.
Selman said the county is being charged more than $1,000 a month in storm water fees. He said that's lots of money the county is paying, for nothing.
Rogers agreed.
"That's a big issue," Rogers said. "There's no point to being in the city limits."
Selman said having the Expo Center inside the McAlester city limits is "no benefit to us."
The News-Capital requested a copy of the county's most recent water bill from the city of McAlester for the Expo Center, at 4500 U.S Highway 270 East. It's for a service period covering Oct. 17 to Nov. 17, with a Nov. 30 billing date and a payment due date of Dec. 20.
It shows the Expo Center's current charges for water use are $231.59. It also includes $187.97 for garbage, a 40 cent recycle fee, a $4.16 landfill fee — and a storm water fee of $1,045. That brings the total current charges to $1,469.12, according to the bill from the city.
Smith said the county has not paid previous storm water fee bills from the city, while the matter remains under discussion. The bill from the city to the county with with a Dec. 20 payment date shows past due charges of $3,179. 63. When it's all added, the total comes to $4,648.75.
Selman previously addressed the McAlester City Council last week to ask the council to drop its storm water fee from the Expo Center's account.
McAlester Mayor John Browne said at the council meeting he had asked City Attorney John Hammons for an opinion on the request. Hammons said the city can assess and collect the storm water fee on the county property because it's within the McAlester city limits, but could choose not to collect it if the city preferred.
Selman told city councilors during their Dec. 14 meeting that runoff at the Expo Center does not go into the city's storm water system, but instead flows into nearby creeks. Selman asked city councilors to remove the storm water fee, since the water runoff doesn't go into the city's system.
City councilors took no action on the request last week, but there were indications it might be brought up on a future city council agenda.
On Monday, Smith said it's his understanding that it's up to the city whether to deannex the Expo Center. Commissioners have made their request and now await the city's response.
Commissioners took over operation of the Expo Center earlier this year after terminating a 2001 contract that had leased the property to the city for 30 years at the cost of $1.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
