Commissioners approve raises for county elected officials

Pittsburg County commissioners passed an amended resolution Monday that will result in pay raises this year for four county elected officials — with raises for the other four county officials set to go into effect in 2025.
Raises went into effect immediately for County Commission Chairman/District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers, District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman and County Assessor Michelle Fields, all of whom will start new four-year terms this year.
Raises should be included on their next paychecks, said County Clerk Hope Trammell following the commissioners' meeting.
County Treasurer Jennifer Lenox-Hackler is due for the pay raise on July 1, 2023, according to the amended resolution.
County commissioners passed the amended resolution during their regular meeting at the Pittsburg County Courthouse after District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan issued a revised opinion last week stating Rogers, Selman, Fields and Lenox-Hackler were cleared to take the state raises, which were enacted by the state legislature for county officers beginning their new terms in 2023.
Before voting, commissioners recessed their regular meeting for a special meeting of the Pittsburg County Elected Officials, all of whom voted during that meeting in favor of the resolution that sets the base salary amount for the affected county elected officials at $49,500.
In addition to their base salary, county officials receive additional compensation for population and property evaluations in the county, Trammell said.
Prior to Monday's action, all county elected officials in Pittsburg County grossed $58,113.84, Trammell said. With passage of Monday's resolution, gross pay for Rogers, Selman and Fields will increase to $61,750 annually for the remainder of this fiscal year, which ends June 30, said Trammell.
On July 1, 2023, the annual pay for Rogers, Selman, Fields and Lenox-Hackler will increase to $65,750 annually when the new fiscal year begins, Trammell said.
The difference in the annual pay is because the current fiscal year, which began July 1, 2022, is half over, with only six months left, Trammell noted.
Following the meeting of county elected officials, commissioners then called their regular Monday meeting back into session and unanimously passed Resolution 23-166 approving the raises for the four county offices, with the pay increases for the other county offices — District 2 commissioner, county clerk, county court clerk and sheriff — set to go in effect when those officeholders begin new four-year terms on Jan. 1, 2025.
"Therefore, be, it resolved, in accordance with the opinion of District Attorney Chuck Sullivan, that the County Assessor, District 1 Commissioner and District 3 Commissioner shall receive their serviceability and basic salary adjustment beginning Jan.1, 2023; the County Treasurer beginning July 1, 2023, and the District 2 Commissioner, County Clerk, Court Clerk and County Sheriff beginning Jan. 1, 2025, with the base salary set at $49,500," states the resolution commissioners passed Monday.
All four county officeholders approved for raises in 2023 faced reelection bids in 2022, with Rogers, Fields and Lenox-Hackler winning four-year terms in their offices unopposed. Selman won another four-year term in his office after winning a Primary Runoff Election against challenger Trent Myers.
Rogers, Selman and Fields were sworn-in for their new terms on Jan. 3. Because Oklahoma law mandates that incoming county treasurers aren't sworn until the next fiscal year, Lenox-Hacker will be sworn-in for her new term in July.
In his revised opinion, Sullivan said the four county officers who did not face a reelection bid this year will not be eligible for their raises until they begin new terms in office — that is if they file for office and are reelected in 2024 and begin their new terms in 2025.
That includes District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith, County Sheriff Chris Morris, County Court Clerk Pam Smith and Trammell, the county clerk.
If someone else should be elected to any of those offices, then the new county elected official would begin his or her new term in January 2025 with the new pay increases intact.
The commissioners' new resolution noted the Nov. 1, 2021, House Bill 1064 passed by the state legislature became law in Oklahoma regarding salaries of county officials.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty at mcalesternews.com.
