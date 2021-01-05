Pittsburg County commissioners signed off Monday on an agreement expected to lead to an $800,000 grant to begin improvements on a road leading to an alternative entry to the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant.
City of McAlester Economic Development Director Kirk Ridenour gave the commissioners a brief overview of the project before they took a vote on the matter.
They were asked to approve the funding agreement between the Oklahoma Development Finance Authority and the McAlester National Defense and Industrial Development Authority, which is a public trust of the city of McAlester, and with Pittsburg County.
It's for what is officially called the "McAlester/ Pittsburg County/ McAlester Army Ammunition Plant/Haywood Road Access Control Project Point P3 Project." It's designed to improve trucking access to McAAP at the Haywood Gate.
Ridenour said the city agreed to the project on Dec. 22. He asked the county commissioners to approve it as well so the agreement can be returned to the Oklahoma Development Finance Authority.
"The state agreed to supply us with $800,000 for Taylor Road improvements," Ridenour said.
Taylor Road is the county road that leads to the Haywood Gate of the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant. Currently, the main access point for trucks entering and leaving the facility is at McAAP's main entrance, off U.S. Highway 69. Improving roads leading to the Haywood Gate would make another point of entrry and departure for trucks more feasible.
Ridenour said Taylor Road is currently a good road, but it's not designed to handle heavy trucking traffic at a level that would be utilized from the Haywood Gate.
He noted that much more than the initial $800,000 will be needed to complete the project. He estimated it could cost around $4 million. The hope is to obtain additional funding through grants and perhaps utilizing state funds already awarded to the city of McAlester for defense-related projects.
"This is the first grant we've been successful in getting," Ridenour said, referring to grant applications associated with the project.
Ridenour said the Oklahoma Development Finance Authority, which has agreed to the initial $800,000 grants, is affiliated with the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.
"Payroll taxes generated out of McAAP will be redirected until that $800,000 is collected," Ridenour said. Estimates are it will take about a year for that amount to be collected, he said.
Commissioners said they were onboard with the project.
"I'm all for it," said District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith.
District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman said the county will help with part of the project.
"The county is going to donate work," not for all of the project, but for some of it, Selman said.
Smith said the county will help "as much as possible."
District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers joined Selman and Smith to make the commissioners' vote unanimous.
The funding agreement states the Oklahoma Development Finance Authority was organized pursuant to state statutes to foster economic development within the state by providing financing and other assistance.
Under the Oklahoma Community Economic Development Pooled Finance Act, a Public-Private Military Pool Program has been created to encourage the development of infrastructure projects in the state that benefit military installations, where the infrastructure is owned by a public entity.
"The financial incentive offered by this program targets jobs creation and retention, together with infrastructure development," the agreement states.
"A determination has been made by ODOC that the infrastructure development project... the development and construction of the Haywood Road Access Control Point, to alleviate the single access point and improve freight access to McAAP, together with the support and participation of McAAP, the federal defense entity listed in the ODOC determination letter, will result in in a positive economic benefit to the state in accordance with the act."
