Commissioners approve funding OSU Extension Service

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Wintry precipitation will spread into southeast Oklahoma this afternoon and into northwest Arkansas by early evening. Rain will transition to snow with total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Locally three inches may be possible at the highest elevations. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Arkansas and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...A brief period of heavy wet snow could create slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. &&