Commissioners approve funding OSU Extension Service

Pittsburg County commissioners approved an agreement Monday to fund the county's portion for another year of county services from the Oklahoma State University Extension Service.
Their approval is a part of a three-way agreement between OSU, acting for and on behalf of its Cooperative Extension Service, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Pittsburg County Board of Commissioners.
County commissioners approved Pittsburg County paying its portion of the County Extension Budget for the 2023 Fiscal Year. Terms of the agreement are retroactive from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023.
Commissioners approved funding a total of $257,000 for the County extension Budget, which is divided among several areas.
Pittsburg County Commission Chairman / District 3 Commissioner Kevin Smith said commissioners were glad to fund the county's share of the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in the county.
"I'm glad they do so much for this county through their programs," Smith said. "It's a great program," he said, noting it also includes the 4-H clubs in the county.
District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman agreed. "They help our county people out," he said.
District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers joined with Smith and Selman to unanimously agree to fund the County Extension Budget.
In the agreement, the Board of Pittsburg County commissioners agree to provide adequate financial support to the OSU Cooperative Extension program as required by Oklahoma Statutes in the amounts and for the purposes set forth in the budget, with those funds to be disbursed upon claims submitted by the County Extension director and approved by the county commissioners.
It also calls for the Boards of Commissioners at its own expense to provide adequate office space and utilities for the OSU Extension Service, unless adequate office space and utilities are available in a federal or other rent-free building in the county.
In return, OSU agrees to select Cooperative Extension educators who are well-qualified by their technical training, experience and communication skills to perform the prescribed duties of OSU Extension educators.
"OSU further agrees to provide a highly-qualified staff of subject-matter specialists, subject to available funding, to assist in planning, carrying out and evaluating County Extension education programs, and to select and employ sufficient secretarial staff to support such educators and specialists," the agreement states.
It calls for county commissioners to fund the county's portion of several items in the budget.
Commissioners approved funding $208,000 in contractual services for the County Extension Budget, which is for their payroll, said County Clerk Hope Trammell.
The agreement calls for the parties involved in the agreement to acknowledge and agree the Cooperative Extension employees assigned to the county are OSU employees, subject to OSU's direction and control. OSU agrees to provide personnel supervision, in-service education and program guidance.
Also, the agreement states the parties agree Cooperative Extension personnel are required to travel as a part of their regular duties, with travel reimbursement governed by the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service's official travel regulations. Through the agreement, commissioners funded $19,500 in travel expenses in the County Extension Budget for the 2023 Fiscal Year.
Commissioners also approved budgeting $25,000 for maintenance and operations along with another $4,500 for capital outlay, to bring the total County Extension Budget amount they approved to $257,000.
