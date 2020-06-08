Commissioners approve downsizing county Water Authority Board

The Pittsburg County Water Authority Board of Directors is about to become a little smaller.
Pittsburg County commissioners voted to approve the change — which had already been approved by the PCWA Board members — during the commissioners' regular Monday meeting at the Pittsburg County Courthouse.
Purpose of the action is to make it easier to get a quorum of members at PCWA meetings, said District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith.
"The board was getting so large, we were having trouble getting a quorum," Smith said.
He said the PCWA Authority Board already had nine members. With the recent addition of Rural Water District 14, the number of board members increased.
"We went from a board of nine to 11," Smith said.
Even when the PCWS board had nine board members, it's sometimes been difficult getting a quorum, Smith said. Having 11 PCWA Board members made it even more difficult, he said.
Changes approved by the commissioners during their Monday meeting reduce the PCWA Board to seven members, effective July 1.
The PCWA water treatment plant is in Adamson. It supplies treated water to the cities of Hartshorne and Haileyville, as well as the Adamson Water Distribution Authority, which provides water to a number of rural areas in the county.
District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers said the PCWA now sells treated water to Rural Water District 14, with the water going to those previously supplied treated water through the water treatment plant at Blocker.
Prior to the commissioners' Monday action, Hartshorne, Haileyville, the Adamson Water Distribution Authority and Rural Water District each had two PCWA board members. The three county commissioners made up the 11-member total.
Now, with the amendment in place, Hartshorne, Haileyville, the Adamson Water Distribution Authority and RWD No. 14 will have only one member each on the board. Including the three commissioners brings the total number of members to seven.
While the PCWA will now have only seven active members, each of the four entities represented will also have a proxy member.
If one of the regular board members can't make it to a meeting, then the proxy member can cast a vote in the regular PCWA Board member's place, said Smith.
County commissioners took the action in the wake of a June 1 meeting held by the PCWA in which the PCWA members approved amending parts of Section VI of the PCWA 's Declaration of Trust.
Section X of the PCWA's Trust required the amendment to come before the county commissioners for their approval as well.
It states the cities of Hartshorne and Haileyville, the Adamson Water Distribution Company and Pittsburg County Rural Water District No. 14 will "each have one active member and one proxy member who will have full voting rights in the absence of the active member."
Each active member will have an initial term of four years and an initial proxy member an initial term of two years. After the initial terms end, all terms will be for four years.
All terms are to begin on July 1, 2020. Two-year terms expire June 30, 2022, and four-year terms expire June 30, 2024.
PCWA Board members are:
• Hartshorne: Marj Dailey, active member; Edward Capers, proxy member.
• Haileyville: Terry Sensibaugh, active member; Katie Young, proxy member.
• Adamson Water Distribution Authority: Mollie Wilson, active member; Larry Sartin, proxy member.
• RWD No. 14: Luke Whittall, active member; Vivian Moody, proxy member.
County Commissioners Rogers, Smith and Ross Selman will round out the seven-member PCWA Board.
County commissioners are to remain on the PCWA Board as long as they are in office. Whoever succeeds a county commissioner in office will automatically assume a position on the PCWA Board.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.