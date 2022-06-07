Commissioners approve bid for courthouse roof replacement

Pittsburg County commissioners have taken additional action to replace the roof of the Pittsburg County Courthouse.
They acted on two agenda items related to the project during their regular meeting in the Commissioners' Conference Room.
Commissioners approved issuance of the American Rescue Plan Act Project No. 21-011 for the courthouse roof replacement. They also awarded the bid for the courthouse roof replacement Project 21-011, to be completed with money obtained through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Crawford Roofing, of Chickasha, submitted the winning bid, for $570,200 and a 20-year warranty on the roof.
"We've been working on this for quite a while," said County Commission Chairman/District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith. He said the courthouse roof has a number of leaks during rains — and they're not always in the same place.
"Sometimes it doesn't leak in the same spot twice," Smith said.
District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman and District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers agreed on the need and urgency for a roof replacement, making the motion unanimous to award the bid.
"We just need to get the holes plugged up," Selman said.
While the bid has been accepted, the next step is for signing and approval of the contract.
Among the things to which Crawford Roofing has agreed is to furnish all labor and materials as specified, to work seven days per week and to start work within 10 days after the notice of the contract award.
Commissioners decided against accepting a second bid for $1,038,851, that would have included a 40-year warranty. Smith questioned the feasibility of trying to get a roofing warranty enforced 40 years from now.
Meanwhile, work is continuing on a second roofing project underway at the Southeast Expo Center, with Martin Roofing handling that project. Smith said Martin Roofing workers are nearing completion of work on the Expo Center roof, which includes coating it with a protective substance.
"They're beginning to put on the finishing coat," said Smith. Like with many other outside construction projects this time of year, the completion date depends on the weather, Smith noted.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
