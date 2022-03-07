Pittsburg County commissioners passed measures to help make sure more equipment and supplies are available in the event of future disasters.
Commissioners voted Monday to approve an Emergency Management Planning Grant/American Rescue Plan Act grant application for a 50% reimbursement in the amount of $10,000 for a generator to be utilized in disaster situations.
"This is for a generator that could cost up to $20,000," McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe said during the commissioners' Monday meeting. "They will reimburse 50 percent of it.'
Enloe later said the money would be used to purchase a 300 KW generator.
"It's one we can use in times of disaster if we need to, such as to fire up the water plant," Enloe said, referring to the city of McAlester's water plant as an example. Such a generator could prove crucial in the event of a loss of power during an ice storm, he noted.
"When we have a need during an ice storm, we could power it up," said Enloe.
The action taken Monday by Pittsburg County commissioners was the final step in the American Rescue Plan Act grant process, Enloe said.
"We've already been approved, so now we can purchase the stuff," he said,
Commissioners also approved an Emergency Management Planning Grant/American Rescue Plan Act grant application for a $1,000 reimbursement for three pallets of water. Enloe estimated each pallet would contain approximately 80 cases or more of bottled water.
Plans call for the water to be stored at the Office of Emergency Management in McAlester.
"This is for us to have water available," Enloe said. "It's so we can have water on-hand in times we need it."
In other action, county commissioners approved the Pittsburg County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan for the next five years, as presented by Enloe. It allows governmental entities to move forward with grant applications to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for mitigation projects included in the plan.
Pittsburg County commissioners, municipalities in the county and public schools in the county are among those who can use the Hazard Mitigation Plan when applying to FEMA for funds to help pay for mitigation projects, Enloe said.
A few examples of the many projects included in the Hazard Mitigation Plan include a District 2 road project, a storm siren upgrade project and the project which includes the city of McAlester and other participants to place a water tower on the grounds of the McAlester Regional Health Center.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
