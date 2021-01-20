Commissioners approve 168 safety award bonuses

Ella Mae Haskins, 85, of Hartshorne, died Saturday, Jan. 16, in Hartshorne. The family will welcome friends at Brumley-Mills Funeral Home in Hartshorne on Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Graveside funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 23, at 2:00 p.m. at the Bache-Red Oak Cemetery pavilion.