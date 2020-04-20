Commissioners amend COVID-19 leave policies, procedures

Pittsburg County commissioners have amended their leave policies and procedures in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic.
District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith said the commissioners amended their previous resolution addressing county employee leave during the COVID-19 pandemic to clear up some questions.
"It was for clarification," Smith said.
Questions were raised after reports that some county employees who were supposed to be sheltering at home were seen out in the community, he said.
Smith said he did not know if they were or not, but the new guidelines set the policy regarding county employees and leave during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commission Chairman/District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers also addressed the matter.
"We just wanted to verify," Rogers said. "We didn't want people to take advantage." He said that employees who have said they are under quarantine should stay at home.
"We wanted to verify if the doctor sent you home, don't be out and about," he said.
Both Smith and Rogers said they are not aware of any county employee who has tested positive. Rogers said some were told to stay at home after they registered a fever or because another family member was quarantined.
District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman also said commissioners wanted to make things clearer for county employees.
"We had some of them that didn't understand if you're staying home for quarantine in this COVID deal, you need to stay home," Selman said.
The amended resolution states the county will follow guidelines set forth by the president of the United States and the Oklahoma governor. It also states:
An employee considered "at risk"may be sent home to self-quarantine with regular compensation.
Employees who are quarantined by a medical professional shall remain at home with regular compensation. Any employee who is quarantined and found to be out in the public will be required to use annual leave, comp time or leave without pay instead of being allowed administrative leave.
All county employees are considered "essential personnel" and shall report to work according to their elected official/department head's directions.
Employees who are at home as a result of trying to social distance shall remain on-call and shall be required to return to work without notice. Employees who fail to return to work when directed will be required to use annual leave, comp time or leave without pay.
Anyone wishing to stay at home, but has not been quarantined, will be required to use annual leave, comp time or leave without pay.
Any employee on leave through the Family Medical Leave Act, vacation, etc., will be required to remain on such leave, FMLA or vacation, until the designated time they were scheduled to return to work.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com
