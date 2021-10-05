Commissioners act on Expo Center, courthouse upgrades

Pittsburg County commissioners acted this week on their plans for upgrades at the Expo Center in McAlester and the county courthouse.
Commissioners passed a resolution to advertise for roof repairs at the Expo Center, which will also include a preliminary meeting for commercial roofing companies interested in the project.
Commissioners heard Monday from Josh Rhodes, who is territory manager for the Garland Company. Rhodes has been involved in determining options commissioners might consider for the roofs, including one package with a 10-year warranty and another with a 30-year warranty.
Commissioners plan to take quotes on both packages, with the idea of choosing what they determine is the best option.
A pre-project meeting is set for 2 p.m. on Oct. 14 at the Expo Center, for contractors to learn all that will be required on the jobs. Rhodes said he knows of of seven contractors for sure who will be at the meeting. He later said those seven contractors are the only seven commercial roofers in the state who do not use subcontractors on a job of that scope.
Both the Expo Center and the Pittsburg County Courthouse have experienced leaking roofs during rains. District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith said commissioners are interested in roof upgrades for both facilities.
On another Expo Center-related matter, commissioners heard from Commercial Solutions Leader Jason Davey, of Trane Technologies, regarding discussion and possible action on a letter of intent to complete a mechanical, electrical and plumbing schematic design for the HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems at the Expo Center and the Pittsburg County Courthouse.
Smith said he would like more information before voting on whether to accept the letter of intent. He noted that the schematic is to provide information for the commissioners to hire an engineer for the projects.
He said he wanted to get more than one estimate of the cost of engineering the proposed projects. Smith said the commissioners were not required to get bids, since engineers fall under "professional services." Still, he wanted to obtain several quotes before making a decision.
Although Davey was prepared to proceed, Smith said he's contacted two other companies regarding potential engineering firms for the the HVAC systems in the Expo Center and courthouse, and he's waiting to hear what they have to say.
Some courthouse workers have become too hot in one part of the building, while other parts are so cool "you could hang meat in it," Smith said. He wants information on what's causing the discrepancies.so they can be addressed.
Smith said there's an obvious air flow problem at the courthouse and commissioners want it resolved, adding he does not want to add new HVAC units to the courthouse and then find there is still a problem.
Also, commissioners are still contemplating using American Rescue Plan funds to complete air conditioning throughout the entire Expo Center, along with resolving HVAC-related issues in parts of the facility that already have air conditioning, but are having various problems.
Commissioners voted to strike the item regarding the proposed letter of intent until they can obtain more information from other companies regarding a potential cost for engineering and creating schematic designs for the proposed project.
Davey indicated he will return when the matter is heard again, which could be as early as next week.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
