Commissioners act on bridge project claim

Pittsburg County commissioners took steps during their weekly meeting at the Pittsburg County Courthouse to get reimbursement for part of a bridge project in the southeast part of the county.
They approved Claim 324A for reimbursement for water line relocation on the Swinging Bridge Construction Project.
Commissioners approved Claims 2 and 3 for a total of $106,531.01
"I've already paid it," said Pittsburg County Commission Chairman/District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith. "This is to get reimbursed from ODOT," Smith said, referring to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
The project involves construction of a new three-span bridge. "It goes over North Jackfork Creek at Swinging Bridge Road," Smith said. He said there are approximately six residences whose occupants are blocked from leaving by vehicle whenever floodwaters rise.
"You can't get out of there," Smith said.
When construction of the new bridge is complete, that should no longer be an issue, Smith said. "The bridge is supposed to be engineered were the water doesn't get over the bridge," he said.
When construction is complete, the new bridge will cross North Jackfork Creek, in an area east of Jackfork and west of Sardis Lake. It’s going to be a free span bridge, about 80 feet long.
The project includes more than a new bridge across North Jackfork Creek. Plans call for road approaches to be raised as much as three feet in some areas. That’s because water has flooded over the roadway numerous times in the past, making it impassable until the water lowered for those who lived on the south side of the bridge, Smith previously said.
Raising the road is to help ensure that the new bridge is not flooded by rising waters. Smith estimated the road will be raised by a total of from 200-to-300 yards in one direction and by about 100 yards the other, with shoulders included.
Claims to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for work already done on the project included Payment No. 2 for $16,910 and Payment No. 3 for $89,621.01, for the $106,531.01 total.
Those portions of the project were primarily for waterline and utility relocation. Smith said money is set aside for the project, so he had already paid those amounts to the contractors doing the work.
Smith is hopeful bridge construction will be underway later this year, with ODOT in charge of sending out the bid proposals.
The original swinging bridge will remain in place and is not part of the project. It crosses from one side of the creek to private property on the other side. Smith previously said the planned new bridge and raised road is called the Swinging Bridge Project because of its proximity to the original swinging bridge site.
During their weekly meeting, commissioners also approved lease documents for a John Deere motor grader for District 2, for a total price of $306,352.
District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers and District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman joined with Smith to approve all of the items by a unanimous vote.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
