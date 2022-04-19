Commission to reconsider rejected ward boundaries

A meeting is set to reconsider the city of McAlester's proposed new ward boundaries in the wake of the McAlester City Council's rejection of the first plan.
City Clerk Cora Middleton said a meeting is set for 5 p.m. Friday, April 22, in the Council Chambers at City Hall. Middleton said she's still working on the meeting agenda, but she planned to have one ready later this week in time to meet posting requirements.
The meeting became necessary after the McAlester City Council rejected the first plan prepared by the McAlester Ward Commission to establish new ward boundary lines as a result of the 2020 Census population information. Commission members are charged with keeping the populations in each ward within 5% of each other.
If passed, the proposed new ward boundaries would have adopted new legal descriptions for the six wards throughout the city. Several city councilors said they did not like the Ward Commission's proposed new boundaries, mainly because it would somewhat change which people they represent.
All of the city council members who were present voted not to adopt the new boundaries suggested for the city, with only Mayor John Browne supporting the Ward Commission's recommendations at the April 12 council meeting. The next step is for the Ward Commission members to consider a new plan.
Ward Commission member Blake Lynch said Tuesday he's already contacted other members of the Ward Commission to advise them of the April 22 meeting.
"We've requested information on the basis of them sending it back to us," he said. Lynch said the Ward Commission has also requested information from McAlester City Attorney John T. Hammons regarding the legal procedure involved.
While the proposed new boundaries, as well as any revisions, would end up changing the current ward boundaries to reflect population shifts, it would not remove any of the sitting city councilors.
"Every councilman who's a councilman right now will remain a councilman," Hammons said Tuesday, referring to the completion of their current terms. Any new boundaries would not go into effect until the filing and election period for the next General City Council Election, according to the City Charter.
Hammons said councilors who voted against the measure did so because populations that were traditionally grouped together were no longer grouped together.
Those critical of the proposed new ward boundaries included Ward 6 Councilor Kevin Beaty, Ward 5 Councilor Billy Jack Boatright and Ward 4 Councilor Randy Roden.
Beaty said Tuesday if the new ward boundaries proposed by the Ward Commission were approved, he would remain in Ward 6, but many of the people he currently represents would become part of other wards.
"My ward ended at Ninth and Osage," he said of the proposed new boundaries. "Anything north and east of that was gone." He said the plan would have put part of Ward 6 south of the airport.
Beaty said he understands the Ward Commission members have a difficult task in redrawing the city's six ward boundaries.
"They have a very tough job," he said.
Lynch told city councilors at the April 12 meeting the commission members had worked hard to make the populations in each ward as nearly equal as they could, with the goal of getting the wards' populations within 5% of each other.
"We met as a committee over a series of months," Lynch said. Members looked at maps and held discussions, he said.
"This is as close as we could reach within five percent," he said of the finished proposal.
Roden referred to the map used for the project.
"That map, you could hardly read it," he said. "It still called Electric Avenue Gene Stipe Boulevard."
Lynch said the names of some individual streets had changed, but he said the ward commission members knew which streets they were.
Roden also said he's losing parts of his Ward 4 and he would get more of Ward 5, indicating he'd rather keep what he has. Lynch said Ward Commission members were not supposed to take that into consideration.
"We could not look at how it affected individual councilmen," Lynch said. All things outside of numbers are not considered, he said.
Lynch said some of the wards were off population-wise by from 16-to-18%. "Yeah, there are big shifts," he said.
"The biggest problems are people moved and the prison is no longer counted," he said — a reference to the inclusion of the inmate prison population at Oklahoma State Penitentiary and the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center. They were included as part of the Ward 4 population when ward boundaries were redrawn a decade ago based on population numbers in the 2010 Census.
Referring to changes likely attributed to apartment construction or people moving over the past decade, Lynch said "Some blocks we counted picked up 500 people."
City councilors were advised that if the city council rejected the next plan submitted by the Ward Commission members, it would go back to the group, but the Ward Commission ultimately has final approval, not city councilors.
If city councilors still do not like the plan submitted by the Ward Commissison, the city's option would be for Hammons to file a lawsuit in district court, then it would up to the courts to decide if the council had a valid legal basis for the rejection.
"At no point will the city council draw the boundaries," Hammons said.
Ward 1 Councilor Weldon Smith, who had worked on some previous revisions of the City Charter, added "We wrote the City Charter that way so the council couldn't get into it for political reasons."
Although city councilors were originally to have voted on whether to adopt the new ward boundaries as presented by the Ward Commission, Ward 6 Councilor Beaty filed another motion first, that was seconded by Ward 5 Councilor Boatright.
Beaty's motion, as Hammons clarified, was "to not approve due to the concern about dividing existing populations that were traditionally grouped together."
That meant those who were in favor of not approving the proposed new ward boundaries were voting "yes" and those that were in favor of the adopting the new ward boundaries would be voting "no."
Joining Beaty, Boatright and Roden in voting "yes" to not approve the proposed new boundaries were Ward 1 Councilor Weldon Smith and Ward 2 Councilor Justin Few. That left Mayor Browne as the sole "no" vote against Beaty's motion not to approve them.
Ward 3 City Councilor Cliff House did not attend the April 12 meeting, but he previously said the new ward boundaries proposed by the Ward Commission would end up removing him from Ward 3.
Ward Commission members and the wards they represent are Chairman Delante Redway; Chris Plunkett, Ward 1; Jeremy Beaver, Ward 2; Travis Read, Ward 3; Donna Stewart, Ward 4; Brian Smith, Ward 5 and Lynch, Ward 6.
Contact James at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
