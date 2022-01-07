Pittsburg County Commission Chairman Kevin Smith says he is looking forward to seeing more progress on upgrading the Expo Center in 2022, along with other projects around the county.
"We're going to continue to try and make upgrades and not back up any," Smith said.
Smith, who is the District 2 commissioner, has been named as the new Pittsburg County Commission chairman, with District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers the new vice-chairman.
Smith hopes to see progress soon on a roofing project at the Expo Center.
County commissioners are also awaiting an engineering report for the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems at the Expo Center and at the Pittsburg County Courthouse.
Smith previously said commissioners want the engineering report before they start installing any new HVAC equipment, to make sure any existing problems can be taken care of before anything new is added. With the current system, some courthouse offices maintain comfortable temperatures, while others can be cold, he said.
Hopes are that problem will be on the way to getting resolved when the awaited engineering report is completed.
"Right after the first of the year we should have the engineering done," Smith said. Once the engineering is finished, the projects can go out for bids, he said.
Smith said the commissioners will open projects up for individual bids, while some projects could go through the state and federal bidding contract procedure, where pre-approved bids are already in place for certain kinds of projects.
Commissioners are still planning to use funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to pay for the upgrades, including bringing air conditioning to the large assembly area at the Expo Center. Smith said with bookings for the facility continuing to come in, getting the entire building air conditioned and well as taking care of any other HVAC issues is a major goal.
"Hopefully, we will get that done," Smith said.
Commissioners previously agreed to begin advertising for bids related to another project to add outside rest rooms along with some shower facilities and storage space outside the Expo Center, between the outdoor stage and the barns that are part of the Pittsburg County Fairgrounds. Smith said that will help prevent having to open the Expo Center so its rest rooms are available every time there's an outdoor event at the site.
Moving some projects forward could prove challenging at times, given widespread supply side shortages, Smith noted.
"My concern for the county and the Expo is the availability of products," said Smith.
Commissioners have a system where they each alternate a year's term as commission chairman and vice chairman. Smith, as commission chairman, replaces District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman who served as commission chairman for 2021.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
