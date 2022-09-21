Comedy is coming to McAlester this week with evening performances set at two downtown venues.
California comic Torio Van Grol is traveling to McAlester to perform a Sept. 22 Thursday night show at Downtown 312 followed by a Sept. 23 Friday night performance at Spaceship Earth Coffee. Both ticketed shows are set for 8 p.m.
Van Grol is the first comedian to be presented as part of the Dancing Rabbit Spotlight Series.
“I’ve been to comedy shows and came across Torio,” said Dancing Rabbit Music Association President Blake Lynch. He and others working on the Dancing Rabbit presentations figured Van Grol would be a good match to introduce comedy to the Dancing Rabbit series.
“We convinced him to come down,” Lynch said.
Jeremy Beaver of Spaceship Earth is also looking forward to bringing comedy to McAlester.
“We’re going to keep doing music but wanted to have some diverse entertainment,” Beaver said. “Comedians are fun.”
Beaver also thinks Van Grol will be a good fit for the Dancing Rabbit Spotlight Series.
“He’s definitely well-known,” said Beaver. “We’re lucky to have him.”
Van Grol is a San Francisco based comedian who recently performed as a part of Comedy Central’s Cluster Fest. He’s also performs regularly at other comedy festivals, including SF Sketchfest, where he has appeared for five years.
He reached #1 on the Apple comedy charts with his debut comedy album, “Magic Knees.” SFist has dubbed Van Grol one of the Bay area’s best stand-up comics. He’s also won the “Best Joke” title from the award-winning SF blog Courting Comedy.
Van Grols’ McAlester shows are sandwiched between performances at Long Beach, California, on Sept. 21 and in Las Vegas on Sept. 24.
Both Spaceship Earth, at 345 E. Choctaw Ave., and Downtown 312, at 312 E. Choctaw Ave., are between Third and Fifth Streets in downtown McAlester.
Organizers of the McAlester shows are looking forward to Van Grol’s McAlester performances.
“It’s going to be hilarious,” said Beaver.
