Comanche Avenue in McAlester will be closed at the U.S. Highway 69 east frontage road, which runs north, from 1:30 p.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. Friday for intersection work, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
Drivers should find an alternate route to shopping areas during this time, an ODOT spokesman said. Comanche Avenue on the west frontage road, south of U.S. Highway 270, will remain open.
This closure is part of the U.S. Highway 69 reconstruction project awarded at the October 2020 Oklahoma Transportation Commission meeting to Allen Contracting for $32 million. Work on the final phase of the highway project is estimated to be complete by fall 2022.
