Colton Hulsey realized one of his dreams at the AJSA (American Junior Shorthorn Association) 2020 National Junior Shorthorn Show & Youth Conference in Abilene, TX.
He was elected to the AJSA Junior Board of Directors. The AJSA is led by a team of nine individuals who are elected during the Youth Conference by their peers (three of the nine board members are elected each year) to lead the organization and carry out activities, programs, and events for the association.
With the mission to positively impact the leaders of tomorrow and today by committing themselves to the Shorthorn breed, its members, and each other, membership on the board makes this a tremendous opportunity for learning about teamwork, responsibility and leadership. He was also the recipient of the Don Longley Memorial Scholarship at the conference. His breed and owned shorthorn heifer placed first in its class and third in its division.
As one of the outgoing AJSA board members carried a red coat as she weaved through the audience, suspense filled the air as to whom would receive the coveted jacket. Suddenly, her steps became deliberate as she found Colton Hulsey, extended the jacket, hugged and congratulated him. What a moment!
His dream did not come without determination, dedication and work. Weeks of preparation for the Conference followed months and years of work learning about the shorthorn and agriculture industries. The election process was grueling as he ran against six other great young men and women for a coveted seat on the Board. Hulsey raises shorthorn cattle and hopes to one day be a livestock consultant. He will attend Eastern Oklahoma State College this fall to earn an Associate of Science—Agribusiness degree. He will then transfer to Oklahoma State University and obtain a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture—Agribusiness degree.
Colton has been a member of the AJSA and Oklahoma Junior Shorthorn Association for four years. He is currently serving as the 2020-2021 OJSA (Oklahoma Junior Shorthorn Association) State Treasurer. He served as the OJSA SE Representative 2018-2020. In 2019, he was named the Oklahoma Shorthorn Association Outstanding Junior Member.
He graduated from Wilburton High School and was active in FFA. He served as Wilburton High School FFA Chapter President in 2018-2019 and 2019-2020. He received the State FFA Degree. He also received the Masonic Student of Today Award. He has received numerous scholarships including being named to the Eastern Sporting Clays Team.
“I feel extremely blessed,” Colton said. “There are so many people who have helped me get to this place in my life—my family; my FFA advisor Mr. Rea; my show family; professionals from the Oklahoma and American Shorthorn Associations; and friends. All have encouraged and supported me throughout my life. They have given me the strength and confidence to ‘go for it.’ I cannot thank them enough!”
