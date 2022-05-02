College nursing director wants students to make impact

Gina Bullock remembers fighting back tears as she stood with a child who accidentally shot another child fighting to survive in the emergency room.
The Eastern Oklahoma State College director of nursing said that’s one of many moments from her nearly 40-year career that she uses to teach students what they might face after going into the workforce and how to respond.
“That was a touching moment for me knowing that I was being there for that child and still supporting him and the parents when they got there,” Bullock said. “It was just reactionary and the kid was already feeling bad enough after it happened.”
Bullock said she tried to offer support in the moment — and she later received thankful letters from the child for the next several years around the anniversary of the accidental shooting.
Years later, Bullock said she still gets goosebumps thinking about what her action meant to the family.
“I felt like I helped that family and that child through a difficult time,” she said.
Bullock said she hopes to help EOSC nursing students they make an impact in similar situations across a wide array of nursing fields.
She became interested in nursing professionally because it was an area she could help people and a way to give back to the community.
Bullock graduated from Langston University and was an LPN before becoming an RN.
In her 38 years as a nurse, Bullock worked in the intensive care unit, emergency room, med search — and “pretty much everywhere,” she said.
She completed a master’s in nursing through University of Phoenix and went back to working in the emergency room for about 10 years before she became an adjunct teacher at EOSC about 15 years ago.
She said her decision to become a nurse educator more than 15 years ago stemmed from her experience in the field.
“I wanted to be able to give back to nursing what it gave to me with my career and for my family,” Bullock said.
Bullock, now the director of nursing, said she drives from Sand Springs to EOSC and enjoys teaching there because her roots are in southeast Oklahoma.
“I grew up in Antlers so I’m a southeastern girl,” Bullock said, adding her mother lives in Talihina.
Bullock said her connections with Choctaw Nation and McAlester Regional Health Center bring opportunities for the program and students.
She said her experience in the field also presents opportunity to educate new nurses as they prepare for the workforce.
Critical care became the nursing area she was most drawn toward, but she tells students to follow their passion for whiter nursing field best suits them.
Bullock said she pulls from her own experiences and the program offers hands-on learning — but she focuses on teaching students professionalism.
“This is a profession that we are looked at inside and out so you have to be professional in order to go out into the workforce,” Bullock said.
Bullock said students are asked why they want to become a nurse early in the program — then asked again as they prepare for graduation.
She said students put their answers in journals and their portfolio, with several answers giving her hope for the future.
“It’s heartwarming to see where the change has been made so we know that we’ve taught them that professionalism and how to be a patient advocate,” Bullock said.
