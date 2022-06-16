A way for McAlester residents to meet with law enforcement and learn more about each other in a casual environment returns Friday morning.
McAlester Police Chief Kevin Hearod said the department will resume hosting Coffee with a Cop on Friday from 8-10 a.m. at Spaceship Earth Coffee Co. located at 345 E. Choctaw Ave. in downtown McAlester.
“It’s to get us back out to the community again — get us interacting with people on a non-professional level, not on a business thing where we can just sit down and talk,” Hearod said. “If you got a legal or law enforcement question an officer will answer that. But mostly it’s just so we can have a conversation.”
He said the department used to do the morning meetups at The Meeting Place and Carl’s Jr. prior to COVID-19 and the two businesses closing.
Hearod said he wanted to bring back the Coffee with a Cop because the global COVID-19 pandemic isolated everybody from each other.
The department resumed the meetings with the first held in May at Starbucks after the business reached out to the department.
“We were all excited to get it started again,” Hearod said.
After the successful event at Starbucks, Hearod said he asked Spaceship Earth Coffee owners if they would be interested in hosting a meetup due to their location in downtown McAlester and popularity.
The police chief said he would like the department to host a meetup at least once a month at coffee shops and other businesses across McAlester on a rotating schedule.
“That way I can bring different officers each time,” Hearod said.
At Friday’s meetup, Hearod said he will be attending and will be available to speak to McAlester residents about anything along with a few officers.
“We’ll have a couple on-duty in uniform and off-duty not in uniform,” Hearod said. “We got one that just got hired within the last month. He’ll be there to get a feel for talking with the public while wearing the uniform.”
Everyone in the community is invited to attend the meetup.
“If you got any questions or comments, or whatever, bring them and we’ll discuss them,’ Heard said. “We want the community to back us, and the community does back us a lot, we have great community support in McAlester.”
Any business that is interested in hosting Coffee with a Cop or a similar meetup can call the McAlester Police Department and ask to speak with Hearod.
“We’re part of this community too,” Hearod said. “We have a job where we have to police this community and protect it, but we’re citizens of this community also.”
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
